Advanced Nurse Practitioner by Menlo Park

This is a fantastic opportunity for an Advanced Nurse Practitioner in a forward-thinking GP Practice. The practice pride themselves in delivering high quality patient care. You will work closely with a team of supportive clinicians to ensure the greatest level of care is delivered to all patients of all ages and backgrounds; particularly in areas such as minor illnesses and acute, on the day appointments.

The practice is very supportive of any development opportunities but is looking for a clinician that can really hit the ground running!

Salary - £44,850 - £59,000 per annum FTE + NHS pension + 5 weeks annual leave + BH

Location - Felixstowe area

Practice that prides themselves in delivering high quality patient care

Passionate management team in place

Prioritises staff care and wellbeing

Great team atmosphere where everyone works together for the patients

Wanting to make a difference within the community

Interesting and varied demographic

Full-time Advanced Nurse Practitioner

15-minute face-to-face appointments

Run dedicated telephone triage clinics

Focus on minor illnesses and urgent, on the day appointments

Dedicated admin time

Support fellow clinicians as and when required

NHS pension

Generous salary

Be part of a truly wonderful surgery environment

Great team atmosphere to work in

Parking on site

Regular clinical meetings

Inclusive team

Fantastic mentorship and training

Support to develop specialist interests.

