Advanced Nurse Practitioner by Menlo Park

Background -
This is a fantastic opportunity for an Advanced Nurse Practitioner in a forward-thinking GP Practice. The practice pride themselves in delivering high quality patient care. You will work closely with a team of supportive clinicians to ensure the greatest level of care is delivered to all patients of all ages and backgrounds; particularly in areas such as minor illnesses and acute, on the day appointments.
The practice is very supportive of any development opportunities but is looking for a clinician that can really hit the ground running!
Salary - £44,850 - £59,000 per annum FTE + NHS pension + 5 weeks annual leave + BH
Location - Felixstowe area
The surgery -
- Practice that prides themselves in delivering high quality patient care
- Passionate management team in place
- Prioritises staff care and wellbeing
- Great team atmosphere where everyone works together for the patients
- Wanting to make a difference within the community
- Interesting and varied demographic
Your role -
- Full-time Advanced Nurse Practitioner
- 15-minute face-to-face appointments
- Run dedicated telephone triage clinics
- Focus on minor illnesses and urgent, on the day appointments
- Dedicated admin time
- Support fellow clinicians as and when required
The benefits -
- NHS pension
- Generous salary
- Be part of a truly wonderful surgery environment
- Great team atmosphere to work in
- Parking on site
- Regular clinical meetings
- Inclusive team
- Fantastic mentorship and training
- Support to develop specialist interests.
Next Steps
