Pharmacy Technician/Dispensing Technician by Menlo Park

Background -

Here we have a superb opportunity for a Pharmacy Technician/Dispensing Technician who is looking to take that next step into Primary Care. This post is in a forward thinking, innovative and reputable surgery that trains not only GPs but Physician Associates and more. Your focus will have a varied role that will include medicine management and reviews.

The pharmacy technician will work as part of a multi-disciplinary team to deliver the aims and objectives of the practice to improve the health and wellbeing of the population and improve patient experience. You will work closely with colleagues as well as PCN Pharmacists to ensure the highest level of care is being delivered to patients.

Salary - £25,000 - £30,000 per annum + 25 days annual leave + BH + NHS pension

Location - Aylesbury area

The surgery -

Great team atmosphere and inclusive working environment

Hight staff retention rates

Diverse allied healthcare team with specialist interest areas

CQC Good, with outstanding areas.

SystmOne

Prioritises staff care and wellbeing

Affluent demographic in a rural and suburban location

Passionate about development opportunities and upskilling staff

Excellent management structure

Your role -

Full time Pharmacy Technician

Work as part of a pharmacy team and dispensary team

Focus on medicine management, medication reviews and monitoring medication

Progress as a clinician

Primary Care experience - REQUIRMENT

Completion CPPE Pathway - REQUIRMENT

Handling of prescription queries and audits

Fantastic induction and mentorship

The benefits -

Training opportunities

NHS pension

25 days annual leave

Mentorship and training available

Lovely location

Open-minded and approachable partnership

Brilliant and understanding management team

Next Steps

For further details on this exceptional role, please click the Apply Now button. If you can specify the best time to talk, please do; we will get in touch when it suits you best. You will then be contacted by one of our specialist consultants, who will provide you with further details about the role.

If you would like to talk ahead of sending us your CV, please give us a call on 0113 350 1308. Please note, any contact is in the strictest confidence and we will not send your details to any practice without your expressed consent to do so.

