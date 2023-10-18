Paramedic Practitioner by Menlo Park

Background -

A fantastic opportunity to join a very well-established training practice based in Bicester. The practice has excellent commuting links to the surrounding area and is the perfect opportunity for Advanced Nurse Practitioners or Paramedic Practitioners.

The practice is exceptionally well led, has lower than average workloads, large clinical and administrative teams, and real hands-on support.

The practice is renowned for its dedication to looking after its staff, with high staff retention rates and opportunities for career development.

You will be encouraged to pursue development opportunities within a welcoming environment, with brilliant management and a family-oriented ethos amongst a multi-disciplinary team!

Salary - £39,400, £45,000 per annum FTE + NHS pension + 5 weeks annual leave + BH

Location - Bicester

The surgery -

* Dedicated practice that focusses on the local community

* Highly reputable practice

* Fantastic staff retention rates

* CQC Good across the board

* High QOF achievers

* Friendly, long-standing team that enjoy their work

* Great multi-disciplinary team

* Forward-thinking initiatives taking place at the practice



Your role -

* Full-time or part-time Paramedic Practitioner

* Work autonomously and as part of a team

* Regular CPD and training

* Deliver exceptional levels of care to all patients

* Telephone and face-to-face appointments

* Focus on minor ailments and minor injury and urgent on the day appointments

* Develop any specialisms

* Support with Prescribing qualification (if not already a prescriber)

* Working collaboratively with the multi-disciplinary general practice team

* Utilise your Primary Care experience



The benefits -

* NHS pension

* 5 weeks annual leave

* Very friendly and approachable team

* Opportunity to make a difference

* Multi-disciplinary team

* High staff retention

* Good working environment

* Fantastic patient feedback

* Study leave

* Support and career development

* Generous salary

