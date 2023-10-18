Group Practice Manager by Menlo Park

Here is an exciting Group Manager opportunity in a forward-thinking GP Practice. Help run a smooth operation for a local community of patients. Make a difference. Make your mark.

Your role will include working autonomously as well as closely with the GPs and Clinical Team to make sure a group of local surgeries operate as smoothly as possible. The new role will receive excellent support and training with career progression opportunities as you'll be joining a practice that is passionate to upskill staff.

Primary Care and relevant management experience in areas such as HR and finance is essential. This is a very varied role in a progressive and innovative Surgery that puts staff-wellbeing and patient care at the forefront. This is a perfect for anyone who wants to work amongst a brilliant team.

Salary - £40,000 - £55,000 per annum FTE + 5 weeks annual leave + BH + NHS pension

Location - Leicester

The surgery -

Dedicated practice that focusses on the local community

Exciting visions for the next five years and beyond

CQC Good across the board

Varied and interesting demographic

Fantastic support and training

Forward-thinking initiatives taking place at the practice

Your role -

Practice Manager, Full-time

Heavily involved working alongside the GPs and clinical team

Work autonomously and as part of a team

Managing a team

Focus on HR, finance, CQC, project management, KPIs, CQC, compliance and more

Keep taking the surgery from strength to strength

Being passionate about quality patient care

The benefits -

5 weeks leave annual leave

Wonderful working environment

Fantastic reward systems and recognition

Prioritise staff wellbeing

