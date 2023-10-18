For Employers
Orthopaedic Scrub Practitioner by Spire Healthcare Ltd
Spire Healthcare
Other
ChathamLocation
Chatham
a day ago
Posted date
a day ago
No experience / No degreeMinimum level
No experience / No degree
Full-timeJob type
Full-time
OtherJob category
Other
Fully remoteRemote policy
Fully remote

Orthopaedic Scrub Practitioner | The Alexandra Hospital | Chatham | Permanent | Full time |

Spire Alexandra in Chatham is looking for a highly motivated Orthopaedic Scrub Practitioner to join our high performing theatre team.

Spire Alexandra Hospital offers world-class care and is part of one of the UK's most respected private hospital groups. With a full multidisciplinary medical team, we're specialists in a wide range of treatments. You can get fast access to expert healthcare, from consultations and diagnosis to treatment and aftercare.

Duties and responsibilities:

Working as part of this friendly and supportive team you can expect to assist patients undergoing a variety of elective ophthalmic procedures.

  • You will be required to support the senior staff ensuring high standards of effective care are delivered to all patients within the Theatre suite, whilst maintaining communication within the team
  • You will also need to prepare an operating theatre for surgery in relation to instrumentation, equipment and supplies required for specific operative procedures, ensuring waste is kept to a minimum
  • You will be required to perform Orthopaedic scrub duties

Who we're looking for:

  • Operating Department Practitioner with Orthopaedic scrub experience (training will be provided)
  • Experience of working in teams and with minimum supervision
  • ODP or RN qualification
  • HCPC or NMC registration

Working Hours: 37.50 - generally 3 or 4 long days over the week. 08:00 to 20:00 including alternate Sat shift

Contract Type: Permanent

Benefits

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

  • 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays
  • Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options
  • 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers
  • Private medical insurance
  • Life assurance

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

  • Driving clinical excellence
  • Doing the right thing
  • Caring is our passion
  • Keeping it simple
  • Delivering on our promises
  • Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications

