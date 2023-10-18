Orthopaedic Scrub Practitioner by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Orthopaedic Scrub Practitioner | The Alexandra Hospital | Chatham | Permanent | Full time |

Spire Alexandra in Chatham is looking for a highly motivated Orthopaedic Scrub Practitioner to join our high performing theatre team.

Spire Alexandra Hospital offers world-class care and is part of one of the UK's most respected private hospital groups. With a full multidisciplinary medical team, we're specialists in a wide range of treatments. You can get fast access to expert healthcare, from consultations and diagnosis to treatment and aftercare.

Duties and responsibilities:

Working as part of this friendly and supportive team you can expect to assist patients undergoing a variety of elective ophthalmic procedures.

You will be required to support the senior staff ensuring high standards of effective care are delivered to all patients within the Theatre suite, whilst maintaining communication within the team

You will also need to prepare an operating theatre for surgery in relation to instrumentation, equipment and supplies required for specific operative procedures, ensuring waste is kept to a minimum

You will be required to perform Orthopaedic scrub duties

Who we're looking for:

Operating Department Practitioner with Orthopaedic scrub experience (training will be provided)

Experience of working in teams and with minimum supervision

ODP or RN qualification

HCPC or NMC registration

Working Hours: 37.50 - generally 3 or 4 long days over the week. 08:00 to 20:00 including alternate Sat shift

Contract Type: Permanent

Benefits

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications