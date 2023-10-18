Clinical Governance Administrator by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Clinical Governance Administrator | Spire Methley Park | Leeds | Full time or Part-time | Permanent | Competitive Salary

Spire Methley Park Hospital is currently looking for an experienced Administrator to join our Governance team.

At Spire Methley Park Hospital, we provide expert consultant-led healthcare that's available to everyone - whether you're insured or not. We offer comprehensive diagnostic services and treatments in a comfortable and relaxed private hospital environment.

This is a permanent role which can be either Full-time or Part-time

As our new Governance Admin you will be responsible for supporting administration of internal quality systems and processes in order to support the maintenance of all external accreditations. You will also be supporting the Clinical Governance Lead in the distribution and liaison arrangements for information, including data input/cleansing, analysis, presentation and report writing in order to support clinical governance.

Duties and responsibilities

- Supporting the governance lead with managing and responding to complaints

- Support Governance functions and processes within the hospital

- Statistical data collation, reporting and presentation

- Quality control of documents and local policies

- Monitor and respond to adverse events, investigations and Root Cause Analysis

Who we're looking for:

- Highly computer literate with advanced knowledge of MS Office

- Previous Customer Service and Healthcare experience is desirable

- Strong organisational skills with ability to prioritise workload and work under pressure in order to meet deadlines

- Excellent attention to detail

- Highly proactive, a strong team player with strong customer service ethic and good interpersonal skills.

- Ability to work under own initiative with diplomacy, confidentiality and tact.

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

We commit to our employee's well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications