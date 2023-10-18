Care Assistant Nights by Future Care Group
Care Assistant Nights
Solent Grange Nursing Home PO33 4RW
Full Time Hours 44 hours per week
Pay Rate £10.62 per hour
Only applications with the right to work in the UK may apply.
Rewards and Benefits:
Career Development and personal growth
As a Care Assistant you will be responsible for providing the highest standards of person-centred care to our resident's whilst maintaining dignity, respect & wellbeing. Solent Grange is committed to supporting and developing all Care Assistants with ongoing training & leadership across all areas.
Previous experience within the Care sector is not essential as full comprehensive training will be provided. As an organisation we are extremely proud of the training & career development we offer.
- Ongoing personal and professional development programme
- Opportunity to work with the most advanced electronic care planning system
- Online learning resources
- Fully funded apprenticeships
- Career progression and promotion opportunities
- Working with the most up to date state of the art care home IT technologies.
- Mental health support via our Employee Assistance Programme - a free and totally confidential health & wellbeing resource, offering a personalised programme that suits YOU
- £250 Welcome bonus - paid upon successful completion of probation
- Employee Benefits Scheme - saving you money from thousands of exclusive deals and discounts for your favourite brands across different categories, including groceries, holidays, fashion, electronics and more
- Car Scheme - enjoy the experience of driving a brand new car
- Long Service Awards - celebrating our loyal employees
- Company Recognition Awards for outstanding performance
- Free hot meals at work
- Free uniform
- Free car parking
- DBS cost refunded upon completion of probation
The ideal candidate for the role will have:
- Naturally compassionate with a caring disposition
- Effective written & verbal communication skills
- Experience preferred but not essential
- People are at the heart of everything we do and we value every member of our team as being an integral part of our future.
