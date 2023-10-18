Health care assistant by Howard Finley Care Ltd
Sunderland
a day agoPosted date
a day ago
No experience / No degreeMinimum levelNo experience / No degree
Fully remoteRemote policyFully remote
Care Assistant job - Sunderland
Howard Finley Care are recruiting for a new Care Assistant to work within our client's nursing home in Sunderland.
Care Assistant vacancy details:
- £11.00 per hour
- 36 to 48 hours hours per week available
- Days and nights position available
- Any extra shifts picked up outside contract hours is £1 extra per hour
- All training is paid and handovers are paid
- Shifts are 07:45-20:00 / 07:45-14:00 / 13:45-20:00
Care assistant main duties:
- To provide the highest level of personal care and attention to residents, following individual care plans carefully and ensuring that all contact is polite, friendly, warm and supportive.
If you are interested in this Care assistant job, Please call Daniel (07835073286)
