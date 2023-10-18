Medical Secretary by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Medical Secretary | Leeds | Full time | Permanent | 37.5 hours | Competitive salary

Spire Leeds is looking to recruit an experienced Medical Secretary to join our team and support our valued Consultants in providing a high quality service.

Spire Leeds Hospital is amongst Yorkshire's largest hospitals offering treatment across over 30 medical specialties including orthopaedic surgery, cardiology, oncology (cancer care) and general surgery. Treating adults and children and part of the award-winning Spire Healthcare group, multi-disciplinary teams provide fast, personalised healthcare.

As Medical Secretary you will be responsible for providing a proficient and professional medical secretarial service to consultants and act as a point of contact for patient enquiries, offering outstanding customer service at all times.

Duties and responsibilities:

- Provision of an efficient and timely secretarial service to assigned consultants and any other associated teams

- Liaising with patients on a daily basis, handling queries and arranging admissions as and when required, in a professional and courteous manner

- Production of medical letters, operation/clinic notes and discharge summaries

- Type dictated letters and operation and clinic notes, file and update notes and compile notes when necessary including pathology results

- Arranging completion of claim forms, if required, with relevant consultant, ensuring all financial paperwork is kept up to date

- Manage Consultants' theatre diaries

Who we're looking for:

- Established Secretary with strong administrative background

- Experience of healthcare and knowledge of medical terminology is desirable

- Strong audio-typing and administration skills are beneficial

- Attention to detail with the ability to multi-task

Working Hours: Monday to Friday, 9 am to 5 pm

Contract Type: Full time, Permanent

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Free DBS

- Free Car Park

- Free Uniform

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

- Driving clinical excellence

- Doing the right thing

- Caring is our passion

- Keeping it simple

- Delivering on our promises

- Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals, 10 clinics and a Specialist Cancer Care Centre across England, Wales and Scotland.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.