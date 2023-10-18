DAY NURSE by Howard Finley Care Ltd

Day Nurse - Nursing Home
Location: Chester Le Street
Salary: £22.20 - Paid Breaks
Hours: 36
Qualification: RGN/RMN/RNLD
Howard Finley Care are currently recruiting for an experienced Registered Nurse to join a fully compliant Nursing Home as the Day Nurse.
Located in County Durham this elderly Nursing Home has a fantastic local reputation and is part of a small family run organisation.
The role of Clinical Lead will be ideal for a Registered Nurse (RGN/RMN/Registered General Nurse) who involves themselves in delivering and implementing exceptional care for residents with general nursing and dementia care needs and has experience of leading a team.
To be considered for this role you will need to be a Registered Nurse (RGN or RMN) with strong clinical skills as well as fantastic leadership skills.
Benefits
- Generous hourly rate of £22.20 per hour
- Paid Breaks
- Competitive pay enhancements
- Above average clinical and care staffing levels meaning support is always on hand
- Company sick pay
- Pension scheme
- GOOD CQC
As a Registered Nurse you will have;
- Registered Nurse (RGN, RMN or RNLD)
- Active NMC PIN
- Right to Work in the UK
If you are an experienced Registered Nurse (RGN/RMN/RNLD) with a passion for delivering quality care to the elderly, experience within a nursing home and feel you have all the skills and credentials outlined to work at this service, please either click APPLY or call Tom Clark on 01183346499.
Job Types: Full-time, Permanent
Salary: £22.20 per hour
Location: County Durham