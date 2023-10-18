Home Manager by Howard Finley Care Ltd

Howard Finley Care are recruiting for a new Home Manager to work within our clients residential care home.

About You:

Confident communicator

The ability to challenge the way things are and find better alternatives

Committed and organised approach

Home Manager vacancy details:

£35,000 - £40,000

Excellent reputation

5-star experience

Home Manager main duties:

Assist the day to day running of the service

Lead a team of people to provide outstanding care

Provide support, supervision, and mentoring

Ability to support the service to remain compliant with all regulations surrounding Health and Social Care

Act as a role model for good clinical and care governance practice.

If you are interested in this Home Manager job please get in touch ASAP! Charles - - 07960197222