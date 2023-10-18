Home Manager by Howard Finley Care Ltd
Howard Finley Care are recruiting for a new Home Manager to work within our clients residential care home.
About You:
- Confident communicator
- The ability to challenge the way things are and find better alternatives
- Committed and organised approach
Home Manager vacancy details:
- £35,000 - £40,000
- Excellent reputation
- 5-star experience
Home Manager main duties:
- Assist the day to day running of the service
- Lead a team of people to provide outstanding care
- Provide support, supervision, and mentoring
- Ability to support the service to remain compliant with all regulations surrounding Health and Social Care
- Act as a role model for good clinical and care governance practice.
If you are interested in this Home Manager job please get in touch ASAP! Charles - - 07960197222
