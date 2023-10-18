Cleaner by Voyage Care

Keeping all floor areas cleaned to a high standard, hoovering and mopping where required

Cleaning of all individual flat's within the building

Keeping the bathrooms clean and hygienically tidy

To follow all health and safety, and COSHH guidance as required

Voyage Care provides a range of care and support solutions for people with a variety of specialist needs, and the role of a cleaner is integral to the running of our registered service in Taunton.We're now on the lookout for an enthusiastic and hard-working individual to join our team and help keep our day centre running to a high standard.Carrying out thorough cleaning (which will include vacuuming, dusting, polishing, steam cleaning, window cleaning, upholstery and carpet cleaning, disposing of refuse, deodorising and mopping)





Requirements



You will be highly motivated, organised and proactive with good communication skills. Previous cleaning experience is essential along with an understanding of Health and Safety issues and Fire Safety awareness.The ideal candidate should be reliable, able to work unsupervised and as part of a team and must have a flexible attitude towards their work load.