Home Manager by Howard Finley Care Ltd
Howard Finley Care Ltd
Other
CardiffLocation
Cardiff
a day ago
Posted date
a day ago
No experience / No degreeMinimum level
No experience / No degree
Full-timeJob type
Full-time
OtherJob category
Other
Fully remoteRemote policy
Fully remote

Home Manager Job - Cardiff

Howard Finley Care are recruiting for a new Home Manager to work within our clients residential care home.

About You:

  • Confident communicator
  • The ability to challenge the way things are and find better alternatives
  • Committed and organised approach

Home Manager vacancy details:

  • £35,000 - £36,000
  • Excellent reputation
  • 5-star experience

Home Manager main duties:

  • Assist the day to day running of the service
  • Lead a team of people to provide outstanding care
  • Provide support, supervision, and mentoring
  • Ability to support the service to remain compliant with all regulations surrounding Health and Social Care
  • Act as a role model for good clinical and care governance practice.

If you are interested in this Home Manager job please get in touch ASAP! - Charles - 07960197222

