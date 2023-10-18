Receptionist Saturday Only by Future Care Group

Receptionist Saturday Only
Acacia Care Centre South Norwood SE25 4AA
Pay rate - £11.25 per hour
Hours 9am to 5pm
Rewards and Benefits:
Career Development and personal growth
- Ongoing personal and professional development programme
- Opportunity to work with the most advanced electronic care planning system
- Online learning resources
- Fully funded apprenticeships
- Career progression and promotion opportunities
- Working with the most up to date state of the art care home IT technologies.
Health & wellbeing
- Mental health support via our Employee Assistance Programme - a free and totally confidential health & wellbeing resource, offering a personalised programme that suits YOU
Money
- £250 Welcome bonus - paid upon successful completion of probation
- Employee Benefits Scheme - saving you money from thousands of exclusive deals and discounts for your favourite brands across different categories, including groceries, holidays, fashion, electronics and more
- Car Scheme - enjoy the experience of driving a brand new car
And some more perks
- Long Service Awards - celebrating our loyal employees
- Company Recognition Awards for outstanding performance
- Free hot meals at work
- Free uniform
- DBS cost refunded upon completion of probation
Receptionist
The position of Receptionist, working from 9 am to 5 pm has become available at Acacia Care Centre in South Norwood, SE25 4AA
You will provide a reception service to visitors for enquiries, communication systems, related administration and other customer assistance, to standards specified by the Home, adhering to company and statutory regulations.
The successful applicant for this role will deliver excellent customer service, have a positive 'can do' attitude, be willing to learn and show that they care.
What Are We Looking For?
We are looking for someone who can communicate well with others, can carry out instructions, is able to pay close attention to detail and will commit to providing outstanding service to our Residents and their families. Experience in a similar role is preferable but full training is provided.
The ideal candidate will have
- Relevant experience in addition to an empathy with the elderly
- Effective communication skills
- A confident telephone manner
- Ability to promote the Home is an essential requirement.
INDMP