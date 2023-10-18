Receptionist Saturday Only by Future Care Group

Receptionist Saturday Only



Acacia Care Centre South Norwood SE25 4AA



Pay rate - £11.25 per hour



Hours 9am to 5pm



Rewards and Benefits:



Career Development and personal growth



Ongoing personal and professional development programme

Opportunity to work with the most advanced electronic care planning system

Online learning resources

Fully funded apprenticeships

Career progression and promotion opportunities

Working with the most up to date state of the art care home IT technologies.

Health & wellbeing



Mental health support via our Employee Assistance Programme - a free and totally confidential health & wellbeing resource, offering a personalised programme that suits YOU

Money



£250 Welcome bonus - paid upon successful completion of probation

Employee Benefits Scheme - saving you money from thousands of exclusive deals and discounts for your favourite brands across different categories, including groceries, holidays, fashion, electronics and more

Car Scheme - enjoy the experience of driving a brand new car

And some more perks



Long Service Awards - celebrating our loyal employees

Company Recognition Awards for outstanding performance

Free hot meals at work

Free uniform

DBS cost refunded upon completion of probation

Receptionist



The position of Receptionist, working from 9 am to 5 pm has become available at Acacia Care Centre in South Norwood, SE25 4AA



You will provide a reception service to visitors for enquiries, communication systems, related administration and other customer assistance, to standards specified by the Home, adhering to company and statutory regulations.



The successful applicant for this role will deliver excellent customer service, have a positive 'can do' attitude, be willing to learn and show that they care.



What Are We Looking For?

We are looking for someone who can communicate well with others, can carry out instructions, is able to pay close attention to detail and will commit to providing outstanding service to our Residents and their families. Experience in a similar role is preferable but full training is provided.



The ideal candidate will have



Relevant experience in addition to an empathy with the elderly

Effective communication skills

A confident telephone manner

Ability to promote the Home is an essential requirement.

INDMP

