Maintenance Person by Future Care Group
St Cloud care
South Croydon
South Croydon
a day ago
Posted date
a day ago
No experience / No degree
No experience / No degree
Full-time
Full-time
Other
Other
Fully remote
Fully remote

Maintenance Person

Cedar View Care Centre, CR0 5NS

Full time hours per week 37.5

Pay rate per hour £13.58

We are actively looking to recruit a Maintenance person for Cedar View Care Centre in Croydon.

Only applications with the right to work in the UK may apply to this role.

Rewards and Benefits:

Career Development and personal growth

  • Ongoing personal and professional development programme
  • Opportunity to work with the most advanced electronic care planning system
  • Online learning resources
  • Fully funded apprenticeships
  • Career progression and promotion opportunities
  • Working with the most up to date state of the art care home IT technologies.

Health & wellbeing

  • Mental health support via our Employee Assistance Programme - a free and totally confidential health & wellbeing resource, offering a personalised programme that suits YOU

Money

  • £250 Welcome bonus - paid upon successful completion of probation
  • Employee Benefits Scheme - saving you money from thousands of exclusive deals and discounts for your favourite brands across different categories, including groceries, holidays, fashion, electronics and more
  • Car Scheme - enjoy the experience of driving a brand new car

And some more perks

  • Long Service Awards - celebrating our loyal employees
  • Company Recognition Awards for outstanding performance
  • Free hot meals at work
  • Free uniform
  • Free car parking
  • DBS cost refunded upon completion of probation

Duties:


  • Confident in the monitoring and maintaining all compliance related checks and recording outcomes. Water testing, fire alarm testing etc.
  • Experience at resolving maintenance issues and will have the ability to prioritise a variety of maintenance related tasks within the Care home.
  • Someone who cares passionately about creating a positive, clean and safe environment for residents and staff.
  • Have a good understanding of Health and Safety processes and procedures within a residential development.
  • Well organised with experienced in the management of maintenance, compliance and health and safety records.
  • Ensure the upkeep of the Care home is maintained at all times, internally and externally.



The ideal candidate for the role will have:

  • A caring and compassionate nature.
  • Willingness to learn.
  • Enjoy a challenging role that would be rewarding and satisfying.

INDHP

