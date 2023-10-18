Maintenance Person by Future Care Group
Maintenance Person
Cedar View Care Centre, CR0 5NS
Full time hours per week 37.5
Pay rate per hour £13.58
We are actively looking to recruit a Maintenance person for Cedar View Care Centre in Croydon.
Only applications with the right to work in the UK may apply to this role.
Rewards and Benefits:
Career Development and personal growth
- Ongoing personal and professional development programme
- Opportunity to work with the most advanced electronic care planning system
- Online learning resources
- Fully funded apprenticeships
- Career progression and promotion opportunities
- Working with the most up to date state of the art care home IT technologies.
Health & wellbeing
- Mental health support via our Employee Assistance Programme - a free and totally confidential health & wellbeing resource, offering a personalised programme that suits YOU
Money
- £250 Welcome bonus - paid upon successful completion of probation
- Employee Benefits Scheme - saving you money from thousands of exclusive deals and discounts for your favourite brands across different categories, including groceries, holidays, fashion, electronics and more
- Car Scheme - enjoy the experience of driving a brand new car
And some more perks
- Long Service Awards - celebrating our loyal employees
- Company Recognition Awards for outstanding performance
- Free hot meals at work
- Free uniform
- Free car parking
- DBS cost refunded upon completion of probation
Duties:
- Confident in the monitoring and maintaining all compliance related checks and recording outcomes. Water testing, fire alarm testing etc.
- Experience at resolving maintenance issues and will have the ability to prioritise a variety of maintenance related tasks within the Care home.
- Someone who cares passionately about creating a positive, clean and safe environment for residents and staff.
- Have a good understanding of Health and Safety processes and procedures within a residential development.
- Well organised with experienced in the management of maintenance, compliance and health and safety records.
- Ensure the upkeep of the Care home is maintained at all times, internally and externally.
The ideal candidate for the role will have:
- A caring and compassionate nature.
- Willingness to learn.
- Enjoy a challenging role that would be rewarding and satisfying.
