Maintenance Person by Future Care Group

Maintenance Person



Cedar View Care Centre, CR0 5NS



Full time hours per week 37.5



Pay rate per hour £13.58



We are actively looking to recruit a Maintenance person for Cedar View Care Centre in Croydon.



Only applications with the right to work in the UK may apply to this role.



Rewards and Benefits:



Career Development and personal growth



Ongoing personal and professional development programme

Opportunity to work with the most advanced electronic care planning system

Online learning resources

Fully funded apprenticeships

Career progression and promotion opportunities

Working with the most up to date state of the art care home IT technologies.

Health & wellbeing



Mental health support via our Employee Assistance Programme - a free and totally confidential health & wellbeing resource, offering a personalised programme that suits YOU

Money



£250 Welcome bonus - paid upon successful completion of probation

Employee Benefits Scheme - saving you money from thousands of exclusive deals and discounts for your favourite brands across different categories, including groceries, holidays, fashion, electronics and more

Car Scheme - enjoy the experience of driving a brand new car

And some more perks



Long Service Awards - celebrating our loyal employees

Company Recognition Awards for outstanding performance

Free hot meals at work

Free uniform

Free car parking

DBS cost refunded upon completion of probation

Duties:



Confident in the monitoring and maintaining all compliance related checks and recording outcomes. Water testing, fire alarm testing etc.

Experience at resolving maintenance issues and will have the ability to prioritise a variety of maintenance related tasks within the Care home.

Someone who cares passionately about creating a positive, clean and safe environment for residents and staff.

Have a good understanding of Health and Safety processes and procedures within a residential development.

Well organised with experienced in the management of maintenance, compliance and health and safety records.

Ensure the upkeep of the Care home is maintained at all times, internally and externally.





The ideal candidate for the role will have:



A caring and compassionate nature.

Willingness to learn.

Enjoy a challenging role that would be rewarding and satisfying.

INDHP

