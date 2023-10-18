Senior Care Assistant by Howard Finley Care Ltd

Senior Care Assistant Needed in Derby

Ref: 21260

Howard Finley Care are currently recruiting for senior care assistants to join my clients residential care team in Derby. This home's resident ages range from 65+ and is a great elderly home that specialises within dementia. The home is currently aiming to improve their care tem so that the staff can continue to deliver high standards of care.

Senior Care Assistant vacancy details:

£11.50 - £12.50p/h

Full time hours available - up to 48 hours available

Permanent contract

Senior Care Assistant experience and skills:

You must have prior experience within a similar setting (residential or nursing home)

You must have an NVQ Level 3 in Health and Social Care.

You must have good communication and time keeping skills.

Drivers are preferred but not essential.

Prior experience with adminstering medication would be helpful but not essential.

Work authorisation:

United Kingdom (required)

If you are interested in this role, please apply with your most up to date CV. Alternatively, contact Maddie on 0118 334 6499 to discuss the vacancy further.

Howard Finley acts as an employment agency for permanent recruitment and an employment business for the supply of temporary workers. As part of our recruitment process, we will retain your CV for a period of one year to enable us to consider you for future roles. After this period your CV will be deleted.