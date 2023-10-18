Registered Nurse Bank by Future Care Group

Assessment of residents' needs, production and implementation of Care plans and accurate documentation on residents' records.

The organisation of the Home and attitude of the staff should reflect the need for residents to achieve and maintain maximum independence.

The post holder will be expected to maintain a quiet and calm atmosphere by encouragement and example whilst caring for the residents.

Helping unqualified staff with in-service training and to keep abreast of current post-registration training.

Working with the most up to date /state of the art care home technologies.

Employee Benefit Package - great savings, discounts and rewards, including discounts at major supermarkets, High Street Stores, Cinemas and many more

Free onsite parking

Free hot meal on duty

Friendly team and very supportive Manager

Full training and Induction programme for all staff

Working with Buddy and Mentor experience

Fully funded apprenticeship programme available with opportunity to develop your career

Great opportunities for promotion

Relevant qualification - Registered General Nurse Qualification with active NMC pin number

Experience in the same or similar role - at least 1 year

Good communication skills

Leadership skills

We are actively looking to recruit Registered Nurses at Solent Grange Nursing Home, part of The Future Care Group.The Future Care Group is currently operating 18 nursing homes, we provide the highest quality of care for over 1,000 residents. We are unyielding in our pursuit of excellence; this comes down to our culture, the engagement and training of our team members and our current and future leadership. We are committed to continual improvement, which sees us constantly looking for ways to progress and enhance our services.We aim to make a difference to the lives of anyone we engage with residents and staff as our moto is "Your Future Matters". We work hard to ensure that every resident receives personalised care to meet their individual needs and this is combined with a focus on promoting self-esteem and ensuring that residents have a choice.