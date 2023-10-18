Bank Perioperative Practitioner by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Bank Perioperative Practitioner Scrub/Anaesthetic/Recovery Theatre Practitioner

Bank Perioperative Practitioner | Theatres | Bank | Redbridge | No Nights.

Spire London East Hospital are looking for experienced Bank Scrub/Anaesthetic/Recovery Perioperative Practitioners to join the theatre team.

Spire London East Hospital (Formerly Spire Roding) is located in Redbridge, on the borders of East London and Essex. We offer comprehensive private hospital services, ranging from outpatient clinics and physiotherapy to surgery and diagnostic facilities. The hospital has 24 inpatient beds and 16 day case rooms called 'pods'. Facilities include four operating theatres, an endoscopy suite, 2 extended recovery units, pharmacy and radiology.

Duties and responsibilities:

We are looking for a Registered Nurse or ODP with Scrub/Recovery or Anaesthetic experience.

The 4 operating theatres are busy throughout the day, but every day is never the same due to the diversity of the workload, making this theatre department a fantastic place to work.

We prefer our theatre staff to be as multi-skilled as possible, so ideally you will be able to work across scrub, anaesthetics and/or recovery, but many of our staff specialise in just one or two areas. Most importantly our theatre staff are experienced in a variety of surgical procedures or are willing to learn new procedures and techniques under expert supervision. These will include general, ophthalmology, urology, gynaecology to name a few.

This is a bank role.

Who we're looking for:

Be NMC or HCPC registered - your pin should not have any restrictions or conditions.

Have a minimum of 2 years' experience working as a Theatre Practitioner with either Anaesthetics, Scrub or Recovery experience.

Compassionate and able to showcase excellent patient care.

Strong communication skills

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite carpark.

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Carly Dack on 07850725333 or email

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications.



