Registered Nurse by Nurse Seekers

Vacancy:         Registered Nurse

Ref:                 AV1470B

Location:         Cheltenham
Salary:             c£30,000pa (30 hour contract)
Hours:             Day Shifts - Flexible shift patterns – 6 or 12hr shifts

Are you an enthusiastic and Motivated Registered Nurse? If so, please read on ……

Avon Search and Selection are looking for a passionate, dedicated nurse to work in a fantastic Nursing Home located in Cheltenham. Our Client is seeking an eager Registered Nurse to complement their existing Clinical team. If you are passionate about what you do and want some flexibility with your shift patterns, then this is the role for you.


Schedule:
Day shift
Offering 6 hour - 12 hour shift patterns.

Skills and Qualities:
NMC Registration
Excellent communication skills
Ability to work independently and as part of a team
Desire to make a different to residents’ lives
Provide direct patient care
Administer medication

Benefits:

Paid breaks

Guaranteed hours

Pension contributions

1 week of paid induction

Free Life Insurance x 2 of annual salary

£1 per hour allowance for weekend working

Access to Wagestream

Please contact Chanelle for more details.

