Registered Nurse by Nurse Seekers

Vacancy: Registered Nurse

Ref: AV1470B

Location: Cheltenham

Salary: c£30,000pa (30 hour contract)

Hours: Day Shifts - Flexible shift patterns – 6 or 12hr shifts



Are you an enthusiastic and Motivated Registered Nurse? If so, please read on ……



Avon Search and Selection are looking for a passionate, dedicated nurse to work in a fantastic Nursing Home located in Cheltenham. Our Client is seeking an eager Registered Nurse to complement their existing Clinical team. If you are passionate about what you do and want some flexibility with your shift patterns, then this is the role for you.





Schedule:

Day shift

Offering 6 hour - 12 hour shift patterns.

Skills and Qualities:

NMC Registration

Excellent communication skills

Ability to work independently and as part of a team

Desire to make a different to residents’ lives

Provide direct patient care

Administer medication



Benefits:

Paid breaks

Guaranteed hours

Pension contributions

1 week of paid induction

Free Life Insurance x 2 of annual salary

£1 per hour allowance for weekend working

Access to Wagestream

Please contact Chanelle for more details.



