Staff Nurse by Nurse Seekers

Title: Staff Nurse - RGN or RMN – AV1470A

Shifts: Days – 24hr or 36hr Contracts

Location: Stroud

Remuneration: £Excellent Hourly rate



Avon Search and Selection are proud to be assisting this prestigious Care Home Group in recruiting an RGN or RMN to join their experienced team working on Days in Stroud.



The ideal candidate will have a full PIN registration with no restrictions and will have the right to live and work in the UK.



We are recruiting for nurses with strong passion and commitment to enhance the specialist services our client delivers, together with a positive and flexible attitude and person-centred ethos.



NMC & DBS fees paid.



Free parking.



Ongoing training and development



Free uniform

To apply for this fantastic post in Stroud, or to discuss other opportunities, please either send your CV to

or call Chanelle on 01789867181.