Staff Nurse by Nurse Seekers

Title: Staff Nurse - RGN or RMN – AV1470A
Shifts: Days – 24hr or 36hr Contracts
Location: Stroud
Remuneration: £Excellent Hourly rate
- Avon Search and Selection are proud to be assisting this prestigious Care Home Group in recruiting an RGN or RMN to join their experienced team working on Days in Stroud.
- The ideal candidate will have a full PIN registration with no restrictions and will have the right to live and work in the UK.
- We are recruiting for nurses with strong passion and commitment to enhance the specialist services our client delivers, together with a positive and flexible attitude and person-centred ethos.
- NMC & DBS fees paid.
- Free parking.
- Ongoing training and development
- Free uniform
To apply for this fantastic post in Stroud, or to discuss other opportunities, please either send your CV to
