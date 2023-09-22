Staff Nurse by Nurse Seekers

Title: Staff Nurse - RGN / RMN / RNLD

Reference: AV1468B

Location: Liverpool

Remuneration: From £49,900.00 - £52,400.00 £500 Bonus after probation



Avon Search and Selection are proud to be assisting this prestigious Care Home Group in recruiting an RN to join their experienced team working on Days or Nights in Liverpool.



The ideal candidate will have a full PIN registration with no restrictions and will have the right to live and work in the UK.



We are recruiting for nurses with strong passion and commitment to enhance the specialist services our client delivers, together with a positive and flexible attitude and person-centred ethos.



NMC & DBS fees paid.



Free parking.



Ongoing training and development



Free uniform



Free RCNi Membership

To apply for this fantastic post in Liverpool, or to discuss other opportunities, please either send your CV to myles£@avonsearch.co.uk or call Myles on 01789867181.