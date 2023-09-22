Staff Nurse by Nurse Seekers

For Employers
Title:                          Staff Nurse - RGN / RMN / RNLD

Reference:               AV1468B

Location:                  Liverpool

Remuneration:        From £49,900.00 - £52,400.00 £500 Bonus after probation


  • Avon Search and Selection are proud to be assisting this prestigious Care Home Group in recruiting an RN to join their experienced team working on Days or Nights in Liverpool.


  • The ideal candidate will have a full PIN registration with no restrictions and will have the right to live and work in the UK.


  • We are recruiting for nurses with strong passion and commitment to enhance the specialist services our client delivers, together with a positive and flexible attitude and person-centred ethos.


  • NMC & DBS fees paid.


  • Free parking.


  • Ongoing training and development


  • Free uniform


  • Free RCNi Membership

To apply for this fantastic post in Liverpool, or to discuss other opportunities, please either send your CV to myles£@avonsearch.co.uk or call Myles on 01789867181.

