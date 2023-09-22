Staff Nurse by Nurse Seekers
a month agoPosted date
a month ago
No experience / No degreeMinimum levelNo experience / No degree
Fully remoteRemote policyFully remote
Title: Staff Nurse - RGN / RMN / RNLD
Reference: AV1468B
Location: Liverpool
Remuneration: From £49,900.00 - £52,400.00 £500 Bonus after probation
- Avon Search and Selection are proud to be assisting this prestigious Care Home Group in recruiting an RN to join their experienced team working on Days or Nights in Liverpool.
- The ideal candidate will have a full PIN registration with no restrictions and will have the right to live and work in the UK.
- We are recruiting for nurses with strong passion and commitment to enhance the specialist services our client delivers, together with a positive and flexible attitude and person-centred ethos.
- NMC & DBS fees paid.
- Free parking.
- Ongoing training and development
- Free uniform
- Free RCNi Membership
To apply for this fantastic post in Liverpool, or to discuss other opportunities, please either send your CV to myles£@avonsearch.co.uk or call Myles on 01789867181.
JOB SUMMARY
Staff Nurse by Nurse Seekers
Liverpool
a month ago
No experience / No degree
Full-time