Staff Nurse by Nurse Seekers

Title: Staff Nurse - RGN or RMN
Ref: AV1434AF
Location: Carlisle & Keswick (Cumbria)
Remuneration: ££47,400 (full-time)
- Avon Search and Selection are proud to be assisting this prestigious Care Home Group in recruiting an to join their experienced team working on Days/Nights in their services in either Carlisle or Keswick.
- The ideal candidate will have a full PIN registration with no restrictions and will have the right to live and work in the UK.
- We are recruiting for nurses with strong passion and commitment to enhance the specialist services our client delivers, together with a positive and flexible attitude and person-centred ethos.
- NMC & DBS fees paid.
- Free parking.
- Ongoing training and development
- Free uniform
To apply for either of these fantastics post in Carlisle or Keswick, or to discuss other opportunities, please either send your CV to
