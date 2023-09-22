Staff Nurse by Nurse Seekers

Title: Staff Nurse - RGN or RMN

Ref: AV1434AF

Location: Carlisle & Keswick (Cumbria)

Remuneration: ££47,400 (full-time)



Avon Search and Selection are proud to be assisting this prestigious Care Home Group in recruiting an to join their experienced team working on Days/Nights in their services in either Carlisle or Keswick.



The ideal candidate will have a full PIN registration with no restrictions and will have the right to live and work in the UK.



We are recruiting for nurses with strong passion and commitment to enhance the specialist services our client delivers, together with a positive and flexible attitude and person-centred ethos.



NMC & DBS fees paid.



Free parking.



Ongoing training and development



Free uniform

To apply for either of these fantastics post in Carlisle or Keswick, or to discuss other opportunities, please either send your CV to

or call Jonathan on 01789867181.