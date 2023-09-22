For Employers
For Employers
Jobmedic is now a member ofkariera.groupof companies. learn more
Staff Nurse by Nurse Seekers
company logo
Nurse Seekers Ltd
Other
View 19 jobs
PenrithLocation
Penrith
a month ago
Posted date
a month ago
No experience / No degreeMinimum level
No experience / No degree
Full-timeJob type
Full-time
OtherJob category
Other
Fully remoteRemote policy
Fully remote

Title:                          Staff Nurse - RGN or RMN

Ref:                            AV1434AF

Location:                  Carlisle & Keswick (Cumbria)

Remuneration:        ££47,400 (full-time)


  • Avon Search and Selection are proud to be assisting this prestigious Care Home Group in recruiting an to join their experienced team working on Days/Nights in their services in either Carlisle or Keswick.


  • The ideal candidate will have a full PIN registration with no restrictions and will have the right to live and work in the UK.


  • We are recruiting for nurses with strong passion and commitment to enhance the specialist services our client delivers, together with a positive and flexible attitude and person-centred ethos.


  • NMC & DBS fees paid.


  • Free parking.


  • Ongoing training and development


  • Free uniform

To apply for either of these fantastics post in Carlisle or Keswick, or to discuss other opportunities, please either send your CV to

or call Jonathan on 01789867181.

Related tags
-
JOB SUMMARY
Staff Nurse by Nurse Seekers
company logo
Nurse Seekers Ltd
Penrith
a month ago
No experience / No degree
Full-time