Female Support Worker by Voyage Care

LOCATION - Blofield



Payrate - starts at £11.22



** UK Driving License required to drive the company vehicles**



Shifts are a mixture of days and nights



At Voyage Care we value the hard work and commitment of our colleagues by offering:



Enhanced evening and weekend pay at an Extra 50p per hour

Premium overtime rates at an Extra £1 per hour

We are looking for a Female support worker to join or team working with 3 ladies. This will be supporting with full care day to day in a person centered way and allowing them to have as fulfilled a life as possible.



Your benefits



As well as a rewarding role, and working with a fun and supportive team, we offer an exciting range of benefits:



Paid training and induction



Funded nationally recognised qualifications such as level three in Health and Social Care.

Employee discount app - discounts at leading retail stores including Argos and Asda, and leisure attractions, such as Alton Towers and Sea Life Centre.

Blue Light Card - recognised discount card for hundreds of high street retailers, restaurants and cinemas.

Free external counselling support and advice service available 24/7

We'll pay for your DBS checks

Paid annual leave

Pension scheme

Life assurance policy - offering security for your loved ones

Long service award - reward scheme marking 5, 10, 15, 20 and 25 years of working with us.

Refer a friend - receive £500 or refer three friends and receive £2,000*





No experience is necessary as all of our staff receive training tailored to the needs of the people they support. This is a fantastic opportunity to be part of a motivated and determined team.



Click Apply to complete our one page application………All applications & CV's received are reviewed on a daily basis.



We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the people we support. All successful candidates will be subject to an Enhanced DBS/PVG check and Regulated Activity which will include a check against the Barred adult list.



* Some of our roles require male or female employees only, where this is indicated it is a genuine occupational requirement, in accordance with the Equality Act 2010

