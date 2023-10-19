Registered Nurse by Future Care Group

Registered Nurse



Brook House Nursing Home, KT3 5EA



Hours per week: 44 hours per week



Pay rate per hour £19.00 per hour



Only applications with the right to work in the UK may apply to this role.



Would you like to work within a company who is supportive and believes that your future matters? We'll give you all the support you need - from health and wellbeing to your career development and personal growth.



Rewards and Benefits for the Registered Nurse role include but are not limited to:



Career Development and personal growth



Ongoing personal and professional development programme, including clinical training & development.

Opportunity to work with the most advanced electronic care planning system

Online learning resources

Fully funded apprenticeships

Career progression and promotion opportunities

Health & wellbeing



Mental health support via our Employee Assistance Programme - a free and totally confidential health & wellbeing resource, offering a personalised programme that suits YOU

Money



£2000 Welcome bonus - paid upon successful completion of probation

Refer a friend bonus scheme (up to £2000) - because there is nothing better than working with a friend

Employee Benefits Scheme - saving you money from thousands of exclusive deals and discounts for your favourite brands across different categories, including groceries, holidays, fashion, electronics and more

Car Scheme - enjoy the experience of driving a brand new car

And some more perks



Long Service Awards - celebrating our loyal employees

Company Recognition Awards for outstanding performance

Free hot meals at work

Free uniform

Free car parking

DBS cost refunded upon completion of probation

Day to day duties of this role:



Assessment of residents' needs, production and implementation of Care plans and accurate documentation on residents' records.

The organisation of the Home and attitude of the staff should reflect the need for residents to achieve and maintain maximum independence.

The Registered Nurse will be expected to maintain a quiet and calm atmosphere by encouragement and example whilst caring for the residents.

Helping unqualified staff with in-service training and to keep abreast of current post-registration training.

Working with the most up to date state of the art care home IT technologies.





We are looking for someone who has:



Relevant qualification - Registered General Nurse Qualification with active NMC pin number

Experience in the same or similar role - at least 1 year

Good communication skills

Leadership skills

Our Group of Care Homes provides a supportive work environment where our team members feel valued and part of the Future Care family. Our success to date can be attributed to our focus on recruitment and development of similarly minded, hard-working team members, who share our goals and aspirations and actively work to help us achieve them. In return, we offer training and career development, within an environment of mutual respect and cooperation.



INDHP

