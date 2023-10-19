DAY NURSE by Howard Finley Care Ltd

DAY NURSE - Nursing Home

Location: North West London

Salary: £21 - Paid Breaks

Hours: 36/48

Qualification: RGN/RMN/RNLD

Howard Finley Care are currently recruiting for an experienced Registered Nurse to join a fully compliant Nursing Home as the DAY NURSE.

Located in NORTH WEST LONDON this elderly Nursing Home has a fantastic local reputation and is part of a small family run organisation.

The role of DAY NURSE will be ideal for a Registered Nurse (RGN/RMN/Registered General Nurse) who involves themselves in delivering and implementing exceptional care for residents with general nursing and dementia care needs.

To be considered for this role you will need to be a Registered Nurse (RGN or RMN) with strong clinical skills as well as fantastic leadership skills.

Benefits

Generous hourly rate of £21 per hour

Paid Breaks

Competitive pay enhancements

Above average clinical and care staffing levels meaning support is always on hand

Company sick pay

Pension scheme

As a Registered Nurse you will have;

Registered Nurse (RGN, RMN or RNLD)

Active NMC PIN

Right to Work in the UK

If you are an experienced Registered Nurse (RGN/RMN/RNLD) with a passion for delivering quality care to the elderly, experience within a nursing home and feel you have all the skills and credentials outlined to work at this service, please either click APPLY or call TOM CLARK on 01183346499.

Job Types: Full-time, Permanent

Salary: £21 per hour

Location: NORTH WEST LONDON