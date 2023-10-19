Operational Support Coordinator by Voyage Care

Operational Support Coordinator - Part-Time 16.5hrs per week

£21,000



Main Purpose



The Coordinator will be responsible for fielding calls from Care Staff, this service will operate for 365 days of the year during weekends and bank holidays. This will be predominantly working from home, with occasional days in the office in Lichfield. Working a 4 week rolling rota, with a mixture of evening shifts from 18.00 - 22.30 in the week and at the weekend it can be a morning shift 08.00 - 15.00 or evening shift 15.00 - 22.30.



The role will require coordination of the care delivery team to ensure provision of commissioned services to the people we support and be the first point of contact for day to day operational requirements of care team.



Key Responsibilities:



Assisting in the management of incoming calls and ensuring all communication coming to the branch is captured/logged and passed to the correct person to deal with.

Monitor and maintain the electronic call monitoring system with incoming and outgoing times.

Complete and maintain monthly schedules for your support packages in line with deadlines. Ensure your support team have appropriate shifts allocated and any gaps in schedules are filled with an appropriate support worker as soon as possible.

System maintenance related to schedules and support packages ensuring hours and shift patterns are always correct and any ended packages have been removed from the system

Involvement in setting up of a new package/system set up

Create Employee's and maintain data base.

Manage Annual Leave and the upkeep of the system to ensure that all AL is correctly documented.

Participate in the on-call service on a rota basis and ensure accurate recording

Fill gaps in rotas in emergency situations where you have the necessary skills, experience and appropriate training.

Assisting in the management of monthly payroll process to ensure all support staff are paid for annual leave, training, hours worked, and mileage or expenses incurred, including overseeing and resolving any queries from staff.

Comply with agreed SLA for create users and changes.





Experience:



Experience of using a Windows PC, including software such as Microsoft Outlook and Excel.

Strong communication (in person, by telephone and in emails) and negotiating and influencing skills with the ability to interact across all levels of management

Good problem-solving skills

The ability to handle pressure

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Be willing to accept responsibility

Be a good team player

Be able to work as part of a small team (as few as 2 people at the quietest times)

Key characteristics for role: attention to detail, high level of accuracy.



In return you will receive a competitive salary, 23 days annual leave + bank holidays and your birthday off, life assurance, pension contribution and Voyage Care's reward scheme.



Make a great career choice and apply now!



We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the people we support. We are an equal opportunities employer.

