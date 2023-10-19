Bank Administrator by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Bank Administrator | Bushey, Watford | Bank - 0 Hour Contract | Flexible Working | Free Parking |

Spire Bushey Hospital are looking for Bank Administrators to join their team. This is a great opportunity for someone looking to progress their administrative skills into a private healthcare environment.

This will be under a Bank contract which is 0-hours, so suited to someone who perhaps cannot necessarily commit to a certain amount hours each week and looking for more flexibility.

You will be responsible for assisting the multi-disciplinary team to provide exemplary patient administration.

Maintain general administrative duties e.g. filing/photocopying of documentation.

Comply with data protection requirements.

Preparing medical records prior to outpatient clinics, and the effective transportation of those records to the relevant department(s), inclusive of filing upon completion

Ensuring a meticulous attention to detail and accuracy, due to the high volume of appointments the hospital manages on a daily basis.

Someone who is highly organised and accurate and works well to tight deadlines

Experience working in a similar environment would be beneficial but by no means necessary as full training will be provided

Must be a good communicator and have good computer literacy

Someone who works well as part of a team

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

Zero Hours ContractBankWe offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness or annual leave.

Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date.