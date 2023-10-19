Bank Administrator by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Bank Administrator | Bushey, Watford | Bank - 0 Hour Contract | Flexible Working | Free Parking |
Spire Bushey Hospital are looking for Bank Administrators to join their team. This is a great opportunity for someone looking to progress their administrative skills into a private healthcare environment.
This will be under a Bank contract which is 0-hours, so suited to someone who perhaps cannot necessarily commit to a certain amount hours each week and looking for more flexibility.
You will be responsible for assisting the multi-disciplinary team to provide exemplary patient administration.
Duties and responsibilities
- Maintain general administrative duties e.g. filing/photocopying of documentation.
- Comply with data protection requirements.
- Preparing medical records prior to outpatient clinics, and the effective transportation of those records to the relevant department(s), inclusive of filing upon completion
- Ensuring a meticulous attention to detail and accuracy, due to the high volume of appointments the hospital manages on a daily basis.
Who we're looking for
- Someone who is highly organised and accurate and works well to tight deadlines
- Experience working in a similar environment would be beneficial but by no means necessary as full training will be provided
- Must be a good communicator and have good computer literacy
- Someone who works well as part of a team
Working Hours: Zero Hours Contract
Contract Type: Bank
Benefits
We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness or annual leave.
- Our Values
- We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:
- Driving clinical excellence
- Doing the right thing
- Caring is our passion
- Keeping it simple
- Delivering on our promises
- Succeeding and celebrating together
Please see the attached benefits leaflet for more information.
We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.
Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.
Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.
Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date.