Care Home Cook by Howard Finley Care Ltd

Care Home Heaad Chef / Kitchen Manager - Wolverhampton

Howard Finley Care are currently recruiting for a Care Home Head Chef / Kitchen Manager to work within our client's Care Home for the Elderly. The hiring manager is looking for an individual who has previous experience as a chef/ cook and is dedicated to providing delicious meals to their residents.

Care Home Chef vacancy details:

£12.50 - £13.50 per hour (depending on experience)

Full time position (up to 40 hours)

Permanent contract

Shift Patterns TBC in interview

Care Home Chef experience and skills:

You must have prior experience within a similar setting (e.g. care home, school, hotel)

Qualifications/ certificates within cookery/ catering or food and safety

Experience working with vulnerable adults is desired but not essential

You must have good communication and time keeping skills

Work authorisation:

United Kingdom (required)

If you are interested in this role, please apply with your most up to date CV. Alternatively, contact Maddie on 0118 334 6499 to discuss the vacancy further.

