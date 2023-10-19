HCA Wards by Spire Healthcare Ltd

HCA | Health Care Assistant/HCA/Hospital/Surgical Ward | Bristol | Full Time, Permanent.

Spire Bristol Hospital have an exciting opportunity for an experienced Healthcare Assistant to join our Surgical Ward team on a Full-Time and permanent basis, working 37.5 hours per week. Shift patterns covering 24 hours a day, 7 days per week; including night shifts, early and late shifts plus weekends on a fair rota basis.

As the only private hospital in the South West with an Intensive Care Unit, Spire Bristol Hospital has been providing excellent care, expertise and knowledge in a supportive and progressive environment for over 32 years. We bring together the very best of facilities and people that modern medicine can offer. We're dedicated to providing quality treatment and aftercare.

Duties and responsibilities:

In this fast-paced role, you will be required to assist our Clinical team in providing exemplary Care within the department, whilst providing Healthcare Assistance to our Nursing team.

As a HCA, duties will include routine tasks related to the delivery of care to ensure our patient's health and well-being.

You will move and set up diagnostic equipment (after training) and other resources, as well as applying technology for measurement, monitoring and treatment.

You must have experience or a willingness to learn both Venepuncture and ECG Recording.

Who we're looking for:

As an experienced HCA, you will be fundamental in providing Healthcare Support to our Clinical Team to ensure patients receive the best possible personal care.

NVQ Level 3 in Health and Social Care or equivalent is essential

Must have previous experience working as an HCA in an hospital setting, surgical ward, or ward experience

System literacy is essential; MS Office and SAP is desirable

Must be accurate and have a strong desire for attention to detail.

Benefits:

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Free Bupa wellness screening

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group that has been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 40 years. We have 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Mark Ballard

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications