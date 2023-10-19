Bank HCA Wards by Spire Healthcare Ltd

HCA | Surgical Ward | Bristol | Bank.

Due to a period of growth, Spire Bristol Hospital have an exciting opportunity for an experienced Healthcare Assistant to join our Surgical Ward team on the Bank.

Spire Bristol has an exciting opportunity for a Healthcare Assistant to join our Ward team. This is a Bank opportunity; with shift patterns covering 24 hours a day/ 7 days per week; including night shifts, early and late shifts and weekends.

Please apply only if you can commit to the above.

Duties and responsibilities:

In this fast-paced role, you will be required to assist our Clinical team in providing exemplary Care within the department, whilst providing Healthcare Assistance to our Nursing team.

As a HCA, duties will include routine tasks related to the delivery of care to ensure our patient's health and well-being.

You will move and set up diagnostic equipment (after training) and other resources, as well as applying technology for measurement, monitoring and treatment.

You must have experience or a willingness to learn both Venepuncture and ECG Recording.

Who we're looking for:

As an experienced HCA, you will be fundamental in providing Healthcare Support to our Clinical Team to ensure patients receive the best possible personal care.

NVQ Level 3 ideally in Health and Social Care or equivalent desirable

Previous experience within a Surgical Ward, or Ward experience

System literacy is essential; MS Office and SAP is desirable, however, not essential for the right candidate

Must be accurate and have a strong desire for attention to detail.

Benefits:

Bank colleagues are paid weekly

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

Unsocial Enhancements, dependent upon shift pattern worked (won't be applicable for all)

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

Access to Spire Healthcare pension

Access to Blue Light Card discounts

Free uniform

Free DBS

Full induction, including mandatory training updates

Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatients, day cases and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

If you require more information regarding this vacancy please email Mark Ballard

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications