Part Time Support Worker by Voyage Care

Registered Service - £11.10 Per Hour



Part Time/Weekend Support Worker - Fareham



At Voyage Care we value the hard work and commitment of our colleagues by offering:



Enhanced evening and weekend pay at an additional 50p per hour (Ts & Cs apply)

Premium overtime rates at an additional £1 per hour (Ts & Cs apply)

We're on the hunt for genuinely caring, hands-on Support Worker with a passion for enhancing the quality of life of the people we support. You'll be based within our Registered service in Fareham.



As a support worker with us you'll be helping people to gain more independence in their daily lives, whilst working within a dynamic team to support a fantastic group of people!



Our Registered Service in Fareham is a welcoming and friendly environment and you can be sure that no two days will be the same! You'll be enhancing the lives of the people we support by teaching them new life skills, assisting with personal care, encouraging them to access their local communities, socialising and doing lots of activities. The people we support enjoy visiting the local bars and pubs, playing video games, watching films or going to the cinema.



This is an amazing role for someone who is looking to really make a difference to someone's life and to help them grow in confidence and independence so that they meet their goals, whether this be making dinner by themselves, or going on holiday to Spain!



Why choose us?



You don't need to have experience to be a fantastic Support Worker, what you need is a passion for enhancing the quality of life for the people we support, a desire to learn and a genuine caring attitude. If you've got the passion to make someone's life better, we can give you all the skills and development opportunities you need to build a great career.



A career with Voyage Care offers long-term employment prospects, with opportunity for promotion and progression as well as job security in a sector leading organisation.



We can accommodate full and part time hours, we have a fantastic range of benefits for our staff and we offer sector leading career progression, so don't hesitate to apply today and make a real difference to the lives of the people we're supporting!





All applicants and subsequent job offers will be subject to satisfactory DBS checks and references.

