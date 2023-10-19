Junior HR Advisor by Voyage Care

As Junior HR Advisor, you will be the first point of contact for general HR queries, ensuring that the HR service provided is efficient, timely and professional. Reporting to the Senior HR Business Partner you will provide administrative support and general advice on HR policies and procedures to all levels of staff as a member of HR Operations. You will also manage all compliance checks that fall in line with CQC guidelines ensuring that we are compliant at all times. There is also an opportunity to work on our company benefits, providing administrative support for pensions, long service awards and other schemes.



This will involve:



Carrying out general HR administrative tasks including letter writing, checking/verification of documents, arranging meetings, ensuring Right to Work compliance, DBS/PVG/SSSC/NMC Referrals and renewals, references, assisting with preparing employee information e.g. payroll reports, mail merges, TUPE administration etc.

Dealing with basic HR advisory queries seeking guidance or assistance where appropriate

Inputting employee data e.g. DBS checks, updating spreadsheets etc. onto HR databases as required ensuring accurate and up to date employee records are input and maintained.

Managing personnel files for the entire business ensuring all documents are correctly saved and dealing with any Subject Access Requests in line with new GDPR regulations.

Supporting the Senior HR Advisor wit TUPEs and project work to ensure tight deadlines are met.





With proven HR experience along with basic knowledge of employment law and recruitment requirements you will work in a confidential manner and have an excellent eye for detail. You will need to be self-motivated and able to work at a fast pace. You will develop and maintain effective working relationships and thrive under the pressure of meeting challenging deadlines.



Your excellent organisational skills and a good working knowledge of IT packages including word, mail merges and excel will allow you to succeed. You will be expected to be able to work independently and part of a team.



Make a great career choice and apply now.



We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the people we support. We are an equal opportunities employer.

