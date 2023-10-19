Senior Sales Lead (Hub) by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Senior Sales Lead (Hub) | Spire Healthcare | Brentwood | Full time | 12 month Fixed term contract

Spire Healthcare is currently looking to recruit a Senior Sales Lead to join our fantastic team on a fixed term contract.

You will join the existing Sales Lead, together you will lead the Private Patient Sales Advisors (Sales Advisors) by providing line management and self-pay pricing support, contributing to the successful delivery of the team's daily and monthly sales targets.

Contract type: 12month fixed term, Full-time

Working hours: 37.5 hours per week Monday to Friday between 8 am and 8 pm. Saturdays required on a rotational basis.

Please apply only if you can commit to this.

Duties and responsibilities

Lead, manage and support the HUB sales advisors to deliver their daily and monthly targets including but not limited to New Consultations, Conversion, Estimate and fixed quotes, admission and revenue targets.

Manage the team's call handling performance, providing training and development support to ensure correct systems are used and processes followed, in order to exceed the monthly KPI's.

Track, evaluate and improve the sales and conversion contribution of all payors within HUB hospitals, delivering a programme of process simplification and standardisation, continuous learning, training and improvement

Design and deliver new ways of working to improve and maintain Spire's one-best way

Who we're looking for

Must have previous team lead experience

Strongly target motivated

Be able to work effectively within their HUB, leading teams through an organisational matrix, while operating within a national sales framework

Prove a track record in positively impacting sales growth and performance based on a clear strategy in a healthcare setting

Benefits

We offer employed colleagues a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

Private medical insurance

Life assurance

Free DBS

Free car park

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications