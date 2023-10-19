Care Assistant by Future Care Group

Care Assistant



Chestnut View Care Home, GU27 1LA



Hours per week: Full time, 44 hours per week



Pay rate per hour £11.50 p/h



Only applications with the right to work in the UK may apply to this role.





As a Care Assistant you will be responsible for providing the highest standards of person centred care to our resident's whilst maintaining dignity, respect and wellbeing. Chestnut View is committed to supporting and developing all Care Assistants with ongoing training & leadership across all areas.





Rewards and Benefits:



Career Development and personal growth



Ongoing personal and professional development programme

Opportunity to work with the most advanced electronic care planning system

Online learning resources

Fully funded apprenticeships

Career progression and promotion opportunities

Health & wellbeing



Mental health support via our Employee Assistance Programme - a free and totally confidential health & wellbeing resource, offering a personalised programme that suits YOU

Money



£250 Welcome bonus - paid upon successful completion of probation

Employee Benefits Scheme - saving you money from thousands of exclusive deals and discounts for your favourite brands across different categories, including groceries, holidays, fashion, electronics and more

Car Scheme - enjoy the experience of driving a brand new car

And some more perks



Long Service Awards - celebrating our loyal employees

Company Recognition Awards for outstanding performance

Free hot meals at work

Free uniform

Free car parking

DBS cost refunded upon completion of probation



The ideal candidate for the role will have:



Naturally compassionate with a caring disposition

Effective written & verbal communication skills

Experience preferred but not essential

INDMP

