Advanced Nurse Practitioner by Menlo Park

Background -

Menlo Park are working with a very well regarded and progressive PCN with a very strong practice base, looking to add an ANP to manage their Overflow Hub. The PCN are offering a market leading salary with indemnity paid and flexible hour, alongside the opportunity to work with a very strong and galvanised team, with the Senior Partner being a mainstay of the primary practice for 25 years!

Salary - £60,000-£65,000 per annum DOE

Location - Chester-Le-Street

The surgery -

Forward-thinking practices

Very highly regarded in the area

Exceptional staff retention

Good CQC rating

Extremely organised team, with administrative staff trained in medicine management and care navigation

7% QOF rating!

Your role -

See acute, on the day, urgent appointments

Conduct home visits

Preventing admission to hospital

15-minute face to face appointments and 1 hour for home visits

Manageable workload

Dedicated admin time

No extended hours

The benefits -

Salary up to £65,000 DOE

Indemnity paid

Paid for mileage

Flexible start and finish times

Paid lunch

Next Steps:

