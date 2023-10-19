Clinical Pharmacist by Menlo Park

Menlo Park presents a fantastic opportunity for a Clinical Pharmacist to join a forward-thinking, progressive training Practice. This practice pride themselves in delivering high quality patient care, with everyone striving to create a supportive, workplace. The post lends itself to someone who is seeking to further develop as you will have access to mentorship, the CPPE pathway, and fantastic GP support in a practice that values staff morale.

You will work closely with a team of supportive and collaborative GPs and clinicians to ensure the greatest level of care to all patients.

If you want to be a part of a united team and want to help, make a real difference for a local community, then this is the role for you!

Salary - £43,000 - £50,000 per annum FTE + NHS pension + 5 weeks annual leave + BH

Location - Stamford

The surgery -

Practice that prides themselves in delivering high quality patient care

Passionate management team in place

High QOF achievers

Fantastic staff socials

Prioritises staff care and wellbeing

Great team atmosphere where everyone works together for the patients

Wanting to make a difference within the community

Streamlined and efficient admin system

GP support

Career development opportunities

Your role -

Full-time Clinical Pharmacist

Working over 4 days

Deliver exceptional levels of care to all patients

Work autonomously and as part of a team

Fantastic induction period

Responsibilities of the role includes Structured Medication Reviews, Medication Reviews, Audits, Discharge letters and more

Reviewing Long term conditions

Opportunity be enrolled on the CPPE pathway

Working collaboratively with the multi-disciplinary general practice team

The benefits -

NHS pension

5 weeks annual leave

Be part of a truly wonderful surgery environment

Fantastic induction period

Fantastic open-door policy

GP support always to hand

Opportunities to become a prescriber if not already

