Registered Nurse by Voyage Care

Role: Registered Nurse

Location: Sheffield, S5

Pay Rate: £19.71ph

Hours: Full time and part time, permanent contract with guaranteed hours available



please note we are only able to accept candidates with a nursing degree obtained in the UK to comply with the NMC regulations



We are currently recruiting for our nursing service in Sheffield, S5 where we support adults of mixed gender, aged 18-65, with learning and physical disabilities.



You will need to be a Registered Nurse and should be skilled in planning clinical care and overseeing support staff. You will be experienced in delivering high quality clinical care focusing on a person-centred approach. This role offers variety and the opportunity to work autonomously and progress your career. We are also keen to speak with you if you have recently qualified and are looking to start your nursing career.



At Voyage Care we value the hard work and commitment of our colleagues by offering:



Enhanced evening and weekend pay at an additional 50p per hour (Ts & Cs apply)

Premium overtime rates at an additional £1 per hour (Ts & Cs apply)

Paid DBS and holidays

- Good opportunities to progress if you want it

- Life assurance and pension scheme

- Retail rewards and savings

- Long service awards and Refer a Friend BONUS (£500 per friend, refer 3 friends and earn £2000!*)

- Flexible working hours & overtime available



*T&Cs apply

