Bank Hospital Porter - Theatres by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Bank Hospital Porter | Private Hospital | Competitive Salary | Flexible working | Worcester

Spire South Bank Hospital has an exciting opportunity for a Bank Porter to join our enthusiastic and hardworking Porter team.

Spire South Bank Hospital is a state-of-the-art private hospital. We have over 30 years' experience providing personalised healthcare with fast access to consultations in a wide range of specialities, supported by some of the most advanced technology including the latest imaging scanners and a laparoscopic (keyhole) theatre.







Duties and Responsibilities

- To work as multi-skilled member of the team providing high level, quality support to the hospital working with the minimum of supervision, covering any of the courier, portering, theatre, cleaning and security duties.

Who we're looking for

- Excellent customer service and providing a friendly ear to patients during what can sometimes be a particularly unsettling time, our team of Porters provide a vital service in our Hospital.

- Although escorting patients in a safe and friendly manner is a key function you will also be required to perform a number of varied duties.

- Managing the post and deliveries, all waste collection and disposal (including clinical)

- Movement of all goods and equipment when required and any additional tasks as requested.

Working Hours: Flexible

Contract Type: Bank

Benefits

- Bank colleagues are paid weekly

- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

- Unsocial Enhancements, dependent upon shift pattern worked (won't be applicable for all)

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

- Access to Spire Healthcare pension

- Access to Blue Light Card discounts

- Smartspending discounts (in addition to Blue Light discounts) via 'Spire for You'

- Wellbeing Centre access via 'Spire for You'

- Free uniform

- Free DBS

- Full induction, including mandatory training updates

- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organization:

- Driving clinical excellence

- Doing the right thing

- Caring is our passion

- Keeping it simple

- Delivering on our promises

- Succeeding and celebrating together

- Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Beren Freeman on

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people















About Us



Welcome to Spire Healthcare Careers - Here at Spire Healthcare, caring is our passion. We have been putting patients at the heart of everything we do for over 25 years. Everything we do works towards one vision; to provide the best care possible. We're committed to looking after people, both patients and staff. Join us, and you'll receive a warm welcome.

Who are we? - A profitable, successful business led by an experienced and stable senior management team, we provide the highest quality of care through the latest medical technology, new facilities, and a focus on inspiring leadership and employee development.













