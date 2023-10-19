Management Accountant by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Management Accountant | Finance/Accounts/Accountancy | Competitive salary plus excellent benefits - Bristol | Permanent - Full Time

Spire Bristol Hospital in have an exciting opportunity for an experienced Management Accountant to join our team on a Full Time and Permanent basis. In this pivitol role you will work as part of a team to support accountancy processes for the business.

At Spire Healthcare, caring is our passion and our vision is to be recognised as a world class healthcare business. We're committed to looking after people, both patients and colleagues.

Role overview

The main focus of this role is to provide accurate and meaningful management accounts information for the hospital, focusing on cost control and increasing the level of understanding of spend across all departments.

Duties and responsibilities

- Preparing monthly accruals, prepayments, reconciliation of balance sheet control accounts, localised oversight of credit control and bank reconciliation.

- Preparing Capital Expenditure requests for submission to central finance. Implementing a capital expenditure 5 year plan review process to be updated quarterly

- Provide financial modelling to aid decision making to maximise profitability and revenue

- Provide meaningful and practical information about the hospitals cost base and identify opportunities to drive improvements to deliver increased profitability. Implement and manage these cost control plans to ensure benefit is delivered to the P&L

- Work with hospital management teams to ensure that locally controlled customer pricing is robust, profitable and all revenue is recognised.

- Charging for all Spire Services not related to revenue

- Ensure the timely payment of consultants and vendors as per the corporate payment timetables ensuring accuracy. Building relationships with Medical Secretaries and other consultant led stakeholders to ensure that issues are dealt with promptly.

- Preparation of local forecasts in conjunction with the relevant HOD for presentation to SMT for both AOP and formal forecasts

- Assist with Statutory Audit requirements annually

- Ensure strong financial controls are in place to guarantee the integrity of financial reporting and to safeguard the company's assets.

- To undertake high-level financial analysis for the Hospital Director/Finance Director where required.

- To provide effective support for the Senior Management Team in the absence of the Finance Director

Who we're looking for

Qualifications, Training and Experience

- CIMA / ACCA Part Qualified - aiming for completion by 2025

- Substantial experience in a similar finance/accountancy role

- Knowledge of balance sheets, P&L and financial reporting

- Able to prioritise tasks to meet deadlines and escalate issues where appropriate

- Must have previous experience of SAP

- Able to demonstrate the Spire Healthcare behaviours:

- Caring is our passion: We put patients at the heart of everything we do

- Succeeding together: We work together, learn from each other and celebrate success

- Driving excellence: We stretch ourselves to achieve fantastic results

- Doing the right thing: We make sound and considered judgements

- Delivering on our promises: People can trust us to do what we say we'll do

- Keeping it simple: We make complex things easier

- Excellent interpersonal and communication skills

- PC literate, able to adopt and contribute, where required, to the introduction and development of new systems.

- Intermediate Excel skills.

- High degree of accuracy and a methodical approach to workload

- Ability to build and maintain effective working relationships, both internally and externally

- Highly numerate

- Able to work under pressure and to tight deadlines

- Ability to work on own initiative and prioritise demanding workloads accordingly.

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

We commit to our employees' well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Mark Ballard

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications