Waking Night Support Worker by Voyage Care

Helping people to shop for things they wish to buy including their clothes and food, and to prepare their meals as required.

Helping people to do their housework, including cleaning and laundry.

Supporting people with all aspects of personal care where required but always promoting as much independence as possible. Personal care may include: washing/bathing, dressing, continence care, using the toilet.

Help the people we support to manage their own money.

Supporting people with the activities they enjoy, which can include; shopping, swimming, horse riding, trampolining, holidays, walks, activity centres, zoos, cinema, music sessions and much more.

We are currently looking to recruit a Support Worker into our residential care home in Netley Abbey. This will be working shift work on a rota basis, Night shifts are available on three nights a week from 19:30 - 07:30 (12 hours per shift) and flexibility to cover annual leave.Apply today for a confidential chat with a member of our recruitment team.As a Support Worker with Voyage Care you will be working with people who have varying degrees of learning disabilities, physical disabilities and mental health needs. You will be promoting independence and supporting them to lead a life that is fulfilling as possible by enabling them to participate in social based activities and day to day tasks.





All applicants and subsequent job offers will be subject to satisfactory DBS check

