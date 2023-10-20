UNIT MANAGER by Howard Finley Care Ltd

Unit Manager - Nursing Home

Location: Romford

Salary: £22.50 - Paid Breaks

Hours: 48

Qualification: RGN/RMN/RNLD

Howard Finley Care are currently recruiting for an experienced Registered Nurse to join a fully compliant Nursing Home as the Unit Manager.

Located in Romford this elderly Nursing Home has a fantastic local reputation and is part of a small family run organisation.

The role of Unit Manager will be ideal for a Registered Nurse (RGN/RMN/Registered General Nurse) who involves themselves in delivering and implementing exceptional care for residents with general nursing and dementia care needs and has experience of leading a team.

To be considered for this role you will need to be a Registered Nurse (RGN or RMN) with strong clinical skills as well as fantastic leadership skills.

Benefits

Generous hourly rate of £22.50 per hour - negotiable dependant on experience

Paid Breaks

Competitive pay enhancements

Above average clinical and care staffing levels meaning support is always on hand

Company sick pay

Pension scheme

As a Registered Nurse you will have;

Registered Nurse (RGN, RMN or RNLD)

Active NMC PIN

Right to Work in the UK

If you are an experienced Registered Nurse (RGN/RMN/RNLD) with a passion for delivering quality care to the elderly, experience within a nursing home and feel you have all the skills and credentials outlined to work at this service, please either click APPLY or call Tom Clark on 01183346499.

Job Types: Full-time, Permanent

Salary: £22.50 per hour

Location: Romford