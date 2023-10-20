For Employers
For Employers
Jobmedic is now a member ofkariera.groupof companies. learn more
Bank Healthcare Assistant - Outpatients by Spire Healthcare Ltd
company logo
Spire Healthcare
Other
View 368 jobs
Tunbridge WellsLocation
Tunbridge Wells
a day ago
Posted date
a day ago
No experience / No degreeMinimum level
No experience / No degree
Contract/Freelance/Self-employedJob type
Contract/Freelance/Self-employed
OtherJob category
Other
Fully remoteRemote policy
Fully remote

Bank Healthcare Assistant | Outpatients| Private Hospital | Competitive Salary | Flexible working | Tunbridge Wells

Spire Tunbridge Wells Hospital has an exciting opportunity to join the staffing bank as a Healthcare Assistant in the Outpatient department. The successful applicant will work in a team that provides high quality evidence-based nursing care in clinic settings to facilitate smooth and efficient clinics.

Spire Tunbridge Wells Hospital offers world-class care and is part of one of the UK's most respected private hospital groups. We offer fast access to high-quality healthcare, from consultations and advanced diagnostics to personalised treatments and expert aftercare.

Duties and responsibilities:

  • This role is based in a fast-paced environment providing the opportunity to develop and increase healthcare knowledge and experience. You will be given a full comprehensive induction when you start including the opportunity to train in venepuncture and basic dressings
  • Assist the qualified nursing staff, under their supervision, in providing a high quality, comprehensive service to all patients and users, ensuring a high standard of a patient care is maintained in a clean and safe environment

Who we're looking for:

  • An experienced, and preferably NVQ level 2/3 qualified, Healthcare Assistant / Support Worker
  • Previous experience within an outpatient/surgical unit is desirable. Full training will be provided for Suitable candidates who demonstrate the willingness to learn
  • You will need outstanding communication skills, and you will be able to follow instructions precisely

Working Hours: Flexible

Contract Type: Bank

Benefits

  • Bank colleagues are paid weekly
  • We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave
  • Unsocial Enhancements, dependent upon shift pattern worked (won't be applicable for all)
  • Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park
  • Access to Spire Healthcare pension
  • Access to Blue Light Card discounts
  • Smartspending discounts (in addition to Blue Light discounts) via 'Spire for You'
  • Wellbeing Centre access via 'Spire for You'
  • Free uniform
  • Free DBS
  • Full induction, including mandatory training updates
  • Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts
  • Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team
  • We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness or annual leave.


Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

  • Driving clinical excellence
  • Doing the right thing
  • Caring is our passion
  • Keeping it simple
  • Delivering on our promises
  • Succeeding and celebrating together
  • Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people

Related tags
-
JOB SUMMARY
Bank Healthcare Assistant - Outpatients by Spire Healthcare Ltd
company logo
Spire Healthcare
Tunbridge Wells
a day ago
No experience / No degree
Contract/Freelance/Self-employed