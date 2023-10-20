Bank Healthcare Assistant - Outpatients by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Bank Healthcare Assistant | Outpatients| Private Hospital | Competitive Salary | Flexible working | Tunbridge Wells
Spire Tunbridge Wells Hospital has an exciting opportunity to join the staffing bank as a Healthcare Assistant in the Outpatient department. The successful applicant will work in a team that provides high quality evidence-based nursing care in clinic settings to facilitate smooth and efficient clinics.
Spire Tunbridge Wells Hospital offers world-class care and is part of one of the UK's most respected private hospital groups. We offer fast access to high-quality healthcare, from consultations and advanced diagnostics to personalised treatments and expert aftercare.
Duties and responsibilities:
- This role is based in a fast-paced environment providing the opportunity to develop and increase healthcare knowledge and experience. You will be given a full comprehensive induction when you start including the opportunity to train in venepuncture and basic dressings
- Assist the qualified nursing staff, under their supervision, in providing a high quality, comprehensive service to all patients and users, ensuring a high standard of a patient care is maintained in a clean and safe environment
Who we're looking for:
- An experienced, and preferably NVQ level 2/3 qualified, Healthcare Assistant / Support Worker
- Previous experience within an outpatient/surgical unit is desirable. Full training will be provided for Suitable candidates who demonstrate the willingness to learn
- You will need outstanding communication skills, and you will be able to follow instructions precisely
Working Hours: Flexible
Contract Type: Bank
Benefits
- Bank colleagues are paid weekly
- We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave
- Unsocial Enhancements, dependent upon shift pattern worked (won't be applicable for all)
- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park
- Access to Spire Healthcare pension
- Access to Blue Light Card discounts
- Smartspending discounts (in addition to Blue Light discounts) via 'Spire for You'
- Wellbeing Centre access via 'Spire for You'
- Free uniform
- Free DBS
- Full induction, including mandatory training updates
- Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts
- Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team
Our Values
We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:
- Driving clinical excellence
- Doing the right thing
- Caring is our passion
- Keeping it simple
- Delivering on our promises
- Succeeding and celebrating together
- Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.
Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications
For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people