Bank Healthcare Assistant - Outpatients by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Bank Healthcare Assistant | Outpatients| Private Hospital | Competitive Salary | Flexible working | Tunbridge Wells

Spire Tunbridge Wells Hospital has an exciting opportunity to join the staffing bank as a Healthcare Assistant in the Outpatient department. The successful applicant will work in a team that provides high quality evidence-based nursing care in clinic settings to facilitate smooth and efficient clinics.

Spire Tunbridge Wells Hospital offers world-class care and is part of one of the UK's most respected private hospital groups. We offer fast access to high-quality healthcare, from consultations and advanced diagnostics to personalised treatments and expert aftercare.

Duties and responsibilities:

This role is based in a fast-paced environment providing the opportunity to develop and increase healthcare knowledge and experience. You will be given a full comprehensive induction when you start including the opportunity to train in venepuncture and basic dressings

Assist the qualified nursing staff, under their supervision, in providing a high quality, comprehensive service to all patients and users, ensuring a high standard of a patient care is maintained in a clean and safe environment

Who we're looking for:

An experienced, and preferably NVQ level 2/3 qualified, Healthcare Assistant / Support Worker

Previous experience within an outpatient/surgical unit is desirable. Full training will be provided for Suitable candidates who demonstrate the willingness to learn

You will need outstanding communication skills, and you will be able to follow instructions precisely

Working Hours: Flexible

Contract Type: Bank

Benefits

Bank colleagues are paid weekly

We offer competitive rates to our bank colleagues who work on a flexible basis, often to cover busy periods, sickness, or annual leave

Unsocial Enhancements, dependent upon shift pattern worked (won't be applicable for all)

Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

Access to Spire Healthcare pension

Access to Blue Light Card discounts

Smartspending discounts (in addition to Blue Light discounts) via 'Spire for You'

Wellbeing Centre access via 'Spire for You'

Free uniform

Free DBS

Full induction, including mandatory training updates

Opportunities for further training and progression into permanent posts

Knowledge, support and guidance through your recruitment journey from Spire's specialist Resourcing Team

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

Driving clinical excellence

Doing the right thing

Caring is our passion

Keeping it simple

Delivering on our promises

Succeeding and celebrating together

Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people