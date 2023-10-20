Registered Nurse - Outpatients by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Registered Nurse - Outpatients | Surgical| Competitive salary plus fantastic benefits | Bristol | Full time- shift based

Spire Bristol Hospital has an exciting opportunity for a Registered Nurse to join their close knit and friendly team. The successful applicant will work with a variety of surgical patients ranging from general surgery to highly complex cases.

The role will be:

- To ensure that standards of patient care are consistently maintained at all times in accordance with agreed operational policies and procedures as a skilled member of the nursing team, ensuring a clean and safe environment.

- To promote and safeguard the well-being and interests of all patients, employees and visitors.

- To assist Senior Staff in their management of clinical departments and to provide effective leadership and management in their absence.

With 76 beds, 5 operating theatres, and the only private hospital in the South West with an Intensive Care Unit, Spire Bristol Hospital has been providing excellent care, expertise and knowledge in a supportive and progressive environment for over 32 years.

Working Patterns:

- 07:30 - 15:30 Early, 13:00 - 21:00 - Late

- Long day 0730 - 21:00 ( 1 hour unpaid break)

- Saturday - 07:20 - 14:00 ( 1 Saturday every 4 weeks)

- The successful candidate could work either shifts pattern

Duties and responsibilities:

1. Assess patients'health and well-being across a complex and changing caseload.

2. Assisting the delivery of care to meet individuals' health and well-being needs

3. Provide and receive complex, sensitive or contentious information.

4. Develop own knowledge and skills and that of others.

5. Promote best practice in health and safety and security.

6. Assist in maintaining and developing services.

7. Contribute to quality improvement.

8. Promote people's equality, diversity and rights.

9. Acknowledge the risk of Healthcare Associated Infections (HCAI) and understand own responsibility as agreed with line manager in the prevention and control of HCAI.

10. To maintain standards of infection control within the hospital and own department and to assist patients to maintain their own infection control needs

11. To provide advice, guidance and support to junior staff by maintaining professional standards to ensure the delivery of high quality care

12. To deputise for senior staff when required

13. To meet Spire values, whilst delivering care to patients and relatives

14. To adhere to the NMC Code of Conduct and Spire Policies, Procedures, Protocols and Standards at all times

15. To ensure that Clinical Governance and risk management are embedded within daily practice.

16. Provide and receive patient information, ensuring that all patient information is provided, received and recorded in accordance with the Data Protection Act and Spire Policies.

Who we're looking for:

- Registered Nurse with NMC registration

- Previous UK nursing experience

- Must have Phlebotomy and Wound Care experience

- Competence across a range of nursing skills supported by professional and clinical knowledge.

- Possess the mandatory training requirements for role including infection control and health and safety competencies

- Knowledge of appropriate standards and external bodies, such as the Care Quality Commission

- Able to demonstrate the Spire Healthcare behaviours

- Professional attitude and caring disposition

- IT literate and a competent user of the MS Office suite of products

- Excellent verbal and written communication skills

- Excellent interpersonal skills

- Able to build effective relationships

- Able to prioritise own workload

- Flexible approach to work and working patterns

Desirable skills/experience -

- Able to apply clinical reasoning skills to a range of complex and varied patient case mixes

- Possess Equipment and Medical Devices Competences

- Root Cause Analysis

- Experience in ophthalmology

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- 'Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 100 retailers

- Free annual Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Save an average of £50 per month with our free onsite car park

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

If you have any queries in relation to this role feel free to email Mark Ballard



