Support Worker by Voyage Care

Job Title: Support Worker - Full Time - 35 hours per week



Shifts: Monday - Sunday, covering early, late and night shifts on a rota basis.



Location: Blackpool



Pay Rate: £10.90 per hour



At Voyage Care we value the hard work and commitment of our colleagues by offering:



Enhanced evening and weekend pay at an additional 50p per hour (Ts & Cs apply)

Premium overtime rates at an additional £1 per hour (Ts & Cs apply)

Role Overview:



Peter Street is a rehabilitation service, where we employ support workers, whose role is to empower & support someone to rebuild their lives and we aim to do this by supporting our service users to do the things they can independently.



Peter Street is a supported living service that is made up of six flats close to local amenities, offering proactive residential support and respite services for individuals with an acquired brain injury. The focus of the service is to provide a supportive environment in order for people to develop skills and strategies in order to lead a more fulfilled and independent life.



We are recruiting a team for the service and looking for genuinely caring and hands on individuals to join our team of Support Workers.



As a Support Worker you will be assisting service users to lead independent and fulfilling lives; the people we support are at the heart of all we do. A big part of your role will be supporting people to do their favourite things and try new activities. We ensure they reach their full potential - and of course we'll make sure that you reach yours.



Your role will be to promote independence and support others to lead as fulfilling a life as possible: activities may include:



Vocational / Social Opportunities

Implementing a daily structure

Activities involved in daily living

Various activities such as bowling, going to the cinema and on days out to the coast

Finances and Tenancy support

Independence and re-enablement

Supporting quality of life and potential

Benefits:



We offer a great range of benefits which include:-



Paid DBS & Holidays ** Salary scale /progression if you want it Life insurance & Pension Scheme Retail rewards & savings Long service awards Refer a Friend Scheme T&C apply.

**Should your employment with Voyage Care terminate for any reason within the first 3 months of your employment start date, the full cost of the DBS will be repayable back to us. Deducted from your final salary.





We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of the people we support. We are an equal opportunities employer. All successful candidates will be subject to an Enhanced DBS/PVG check and Regulated Activity which will include a check against the Barred adult list.



* Some of our roles require male or female employees only, where this is indicated it is a genuine occupational requirement, in accordance with the Equality Act 2010.

