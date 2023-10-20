For Employers
For Employers
Jobmedic is now a member ofkariera.groupof companies. learn more
Head Housekeeper by Future Care Group
company logo
St Cloud care
Other
View 66 jobs
Henley-on-ThamesLocation
Henley-on-Thames
a day ago
Posted date
a day ago
No experience / No degreeMinimum level
No experience / No degree
Full-timeJob type
Full-time
OtherJob category
Other
Fully remoteRemote policy
Fully remote

Head Housekeeper

Acacia Lodge

Henley -on Thames RG9 1EY

Full time, 40 hours per week and some weekends

Pay Rate per hour £11.52

Only applications with the right to work in the UK may apply to this role

We are actively looking to recruit for a Head Housekeeper - experience would be an advantage but not essential.

Our Group of Care Homes was founded more than 20 years ago. We are proud of the culture we have developed, which provides a supportive work environment where our team members feel valued and part of the Future Care family.

Rewards and Benefits:

Career Development and personal growth

  • Ongoing personal and professional development programme
  • Opportunity to work with the most advanced electronic care planning system
  • Online learning resources
  • Fully funded apprenticeships
  • Career progression and promotion opportunities
  • Working with the most up to date state of the art care home IT technologies.

Health & wellbeing

  • Mental health support via our Employee Assistance Programme - a free and totally confidential health & wellbeing resource, offering a personalised programme that suits YOU

Money

  • £250 Welcome bonus - paid upon successful completion of probation
  • Employee Benefits Scheme - saving you money from thousands of exclusive deals and discounts for your favourite brands across different categories, including groceries, holidays, fashion, electronics and more
  • Car Scheme - enjoy the experience of driving a brand new car

And some more perks

  • Long Service Awards - celebrating our loyal employees
  • Company Recognition Awards for outstanding performance
  • Free hot meals at work
  • Free uniform
  • Free car parking
  • DBS cost refunded upon completion of probatio


General Duties of the role

The Housekeeper is a valued and flexible member of the team, working with other staff to provide a high standard of person-centered care for the Residents in their charge.

The varied work is very rewarding. At times it can also be physically and mentally demanding and the people appointed will be expected to have an understanding of, and empathy with, the elderly.

The ideal candidate for the role will have
  • A caring and compassionate nature.
  • Willingness to learn.
  • Enjoy a challenging role that would be rewarding and satisfying.
  • DBS Check
  • References
INDHP


Related tags
-
JOB SUMMARY
Head Housekeeper by Future Care Group
company logo
St Cloud care
Henley-on-Thames
a day ago
No experience / No degree
Full-time