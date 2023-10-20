Head Housekeeper by Future Care Group

Head Housekeeper
Acacia Lodge
Henley -on Thames RG9 1EY
Full time, 40 hours per week and some weekends
Pay Rate per hour £11.52
Only applications with the right to work in the UK may apply to this role
We are actively looking to recruit for a Head Housekeeper - experience would be an advantage but not essential.
Our Group of Care Homes was founded more than 20 years ago. We are proud of the culture we have developed, which provides a supportive work environment where our team members feel valued and part of the Future Care family.
Rewards and Benefits:
Career Development and personal growth
- Ongoing personal and professional development programme
- Opportunity to work with the most advanced electronic care planning system
- Online learning resources
- Fully funded apprenticeships
- Career progression and promotion opportunities
- Working with the most up to date state of the art care home IT technologies.
Health & wellbeing
- Mental health support via our Employee Assistance Programme - a free and totally confidential health & wellbeing resource, offering a personalised programme that suits YOU
Money
- £250 Welcome bonus - paid upon successful completion of probation
- Employee Benefits Scheme - saving you money from thousands of exclusive deals and discounts for your favourite brands across different categories, including groceries, holidays, fashion, electronics and more
- Car Scheme - enjoy the experience of driving a brand new car
And some more perks
- Long Service Awards - celebrating our loyal employees
- Company Recognition Awards for outstanding performance
- Free hot meals at work
- Free uniform
- Free car parking
- DBS cost refunded upon completion of probatio
The ideal candidate for the role will have
General Duties of the role
The Housekeeper is a valued and flexible member of the team, working with other staff to provide a high standard of person-centered care for the Residents in their charge.
The varied work is very rewarding. At times it can also be physically and mentally demanding and the people appointed will be expected to have an understanding of, and empathy with, the elderly.
- A caring and compassionate nature.
- Willingness to learn.
- Enjoy a challenging role that would be rewarding and satisfying.
- DBS Check
- References