Head Housekeeper by Future Care Group

Head Housekeeper



Acacia Lodge



Henley -on Thames RG9 1EY



Full time, 40 hours per week and some weekends



Pay Rate per hour £11.52



Only applications with the right to work in the UK may apply to this role

We are actively looking to recruit for a Head Housekeeper - experience would be an advantage but not essential.



Our Group of Care Homes was founded more than 20 years ago. We are proud of the culture we have developed, which provides a supportive work environment where our team members feel valued and part of the Future Care family.

Rewards and Benefits:

Career Development and personal growth

Ongoing personal and professional development programme

Opportunity to work with the most advanced electronic care planning system

Online learning resources

Fully funded apprenticeships

Career progression and promotion opportunities

Working with the most up to date state of the art care home IT technologies.

Health & wellbeing

Mental health support via our Employee Assistance Programme - a free and totally confidential health & wellbeing resource, offering a personalised programme that suits YOU

Money

£250 Welcome bonus - paid upon successful completion of probation

Employee Benefits Scheme - saving you money from thousands of exclusive deals and discounts for your favourite brands across different categories, including groceries, holidays, fashion, electronics and more

Car Scheme - enjoy the experience of driving a brand new car

And some more perks

Long Service Awards - celebrating our loyal employees

Company Recognition Awards for outstanding performance

Free hot meals at work

Free uniform

Free car parking

DBS cost refunded upon completion of probatio



General Duties of the role



The Housekeeper is a valued and flexible member of the team, working with other staff to provide a high standard of person-centered care for the Residents in their charge.



The varied work is very rewarding. At times it can also be physically and mentally demanding and the people appointed will be expected to have an understanding of, and empathy with, the elderly.



A caring and compassionate nature.

Willingness to learn.

Enjoy a challenging role that would be rewarding and satisfying.

DBS Check

References

The ideal candidate for the role will haveINDHP