Kitchen Assistant by Future Care Group

Kitchen Assistant



Oaklands House Care Centre Southampton SO30 3HP



Full Time Hours per week



Pay Rate: £11.10 per hour



We are currently recruiting for a Kitchen Assistant at Oaklands House Care Centre.



Our group of care homes was founded more than 20 years ago. We are proud of the culture we have developed, which provides a supportive work environment where our team members feel valued and part of the Future Care family.



Rewards and Benefits:



Career Development and personal growth



Ongoing personal and professional development programme

Opportunity to work with the most advanced electronic care planning system

Online learning resources

Fully funded apprenticeships

Career progression and promotion opportunities

Working with the most up to date state of the art care home IT technologies.

Health & wellbeing



Mental health support via our Employee Assistance Programme - a free and totally confidential health & wellbeing resource, offering a personalised programme that suits YOU

Money



£250 Welcome bonus - paid upon successful completion of probation

Employee Benefits Scheme - saving you money from thousands of exclusive deals and discounts for your favourite brands across different categories, including groceries, holidays, fashion, electronics and more

Car Scheme - enjoy the experience of driving a brand new car

And some more perks



Long Service Awards - celebrating our loyal employees

Company Recognition Awards for outstanding performance

Free hot meals at work

Free uniform

Free car parking

DBS cost refunded upon completion of probation

The Job Role



The Kitchen Assistant will work under the direction of the Chef/Manager to provide a high standard of catering. Some of the main duties include:



To assist in the preparation of meals.

To follow the cleaning schedule set down for the kitchen and related areas.

To participate in any training, as required

To operate the dishwasher and wash utensils not suited to the dish washing machine.

To ensure the safety of the kitchen and other members of staff and report any defective equipment to the Head Cook immediately.

To undertake any other reasonable tasks, as required; e.g., taking the refreshment trolley around the Home to dispense refreshments and snack to Residents.

The ideal candidate will have

A caring and compassionate nature.

Willingness to learn.

Enjoy a challenging role that would be rewarding and satisfying.

Must have proof of COVID vaccinations

