Kitchen Assistant by Future Care Group
company logo
St Cloud care
Other
View 66 jobs
SouthamptonLocation
Southampton
a day ago
Posted date
a day ago
No experience / No degreeMinimum level
No experience / No degree
Full-timeJob type
Full-time
OtherJob category
Other
Fully remoteRemote policy
Fully remote

Kitchen Assistant

Oaklands House Care Centre Southampton SO30 3HP

Full Time Hours per week

Pay Rate: £11.10 per hour

We are currently recruiting for a Kitchen Assistant at Oaklands House Care Centre.

Our group of care homes was founded more than 20 years ago. We are proud of the culture we have developed, which provides a supportive work environment where our team members feel valued and part of the Future Care family.

Rewards and Benefits:

Career Development and personal growth

  • Ongoing personal and professional development programme
  • Opportunity to work with the most advanced electronic care planning system
  • Online learning resources
  • Fully funded apprenticeships
  • Career progression and promotion opportunities
  • Working with the most up to date state of the art care home IT technologies.

Health & wellbeing

  • Mental health support via our Employee Assistance Programme - a free and totally confidential health & wellbeing resource, offering a personalised programme that suits YOU

Money

  • £250 Welcome bonus - paid upon successful completion of probation
  • Employee Benefits Scheme - saving you money from thousands of exclusive deals and discounts for your favourite brands across different categories, including groceries, holidays, fashion, electronics and more
  • Car Scheme - enjoy the experience of driving a brand new car

And some more perks

  • Long Service Awards - celebrating our loyal employees
  • Company Recognition Awards for outstanding performance
  • Free hot meals at work
  • Free uniform
  • Free car parking
  • DBS cost refunded upon completion of probation

The Job Role

The Kitchen Assistant will work under the direction of the Chef/Manager to provide a high standard of catering. Some of the main duties include:

  • To assist in the preparation of meals.
  • To follow the cleaning schedule set down for the kitchen and related areas.
  • To participate in any training, as required
  • To operate the dishwasher and wash utensils not suited to the dish washing machine.
  • To ensure the safety of the kitchen and other members of staff and report any defective equipment to the Head Cook immediately.
  • To undertake any other reasonable tasks, as required; e.g., taking the refreshment trolley around the Home to dispense refreshments and snack to Residents.

The ideal candidate will have

  • A caring and compassionate nature.
  • Willingness to learn.
  • Enjoy a challenging role that would be rewarding and satisfying.
  • Must have proof of COVID vaccinations

