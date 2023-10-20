Specialist Practice Nurse by Menlo Park

An opportunity has arisen to join a highly regarded practice in Ely, Cambridgeshire. The practice is looking for a Specialist Practice Nurse to join their highly skilled multi-disciplinary team.

This post means you'll have the opportunity to join a flourishing group of practices that genuinely emphasises looking after its staff, with high staff retention rates and opportunities for career development. You will focus on supporting patients with the monitoring and management of Long-Term conditions promoting healthy living across the community.

The role is for a Practice Nurse who will is ideally from a background in Primary care, Community nursing or Urgent Treatment centres. If you are a Nurse in Secondary care and are working in an area where your daily focus is the management of long-term conditions, this is an excellent opportunity to move into General Practice.

Salary - £37,800 - £42,000 per annum FTE + NHS pension + 5 weeks annual leave + BH

Location - Ely, Cambridgeshire

The surgery -

Highly reputable practice

Fantastic staff retention rates

CQC Good

Using SystmOne

Multi-site practice

Your role -

Full-time or part-time Specialist Practice Nurse

Ideally 2 years post-reg experience

Focus of the role includes reviewing and managing long-term condition clinics

Work autonomously and as part of a team

Primary Care, Community Nursing or UTC background - DESIRABLE

Minor Illness training - DESIRABLE

Diploma in LTCs, such as Diabetes, COPD, Cancer care, Anticoagulation, and Women's Health- DESIRABLE

25% of time allocated to minor Illness/Duty team

Open to candidates from a Secondary Care background if experience is working in an area that focuses daily on the management of Long-Term conditions.

The benefits -

NHS pension

5 weeks annual leave + BH pro rata

Opportunity to make a difference

Multi-disciplinary team

Good working environment

Support and career development

Next Steps:

For further details on this exceptional role, please click the Apply Now button. If you can specify the best time to talk, please do; we will get in touch when it suits you best. You will then be contacted by one of our specialist consultants, who will provide you with further details about the role.

If you would like to talk ahead of sending us your CV, please give us a call on 0113 350 1308. Please note, any contact is in the strictest confidence and we will not send your details to any practice without your expressed consent to do so.

Is this role almost right for you, but not quite ticking all the boxes? If so, we have hundreds of other roles available and can also work proactively to find you your perfect post.



For the past two years running, we have been voted as Recruitment Company of the Year at the General Practice Awards, and we were Highly Commended in the Best Public Sector Agency at the Recruiter Awards, so in dealing with us you'll be in safe hands!



For every placement we make, Menlo Park plants two trees! We plant one on your behalf and the other on the surgery's behalf. By planting two trees we offset 0.6 tonnes of CO2, the equivalent of driving 1,466 miles in a standard car. We want to contribute towards helping save the planet!



Kelly Webster