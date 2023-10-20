Practice Manager by Menlo Park

Background -

Exciting Practice Manager position with a forward-thinking GP Practice in Huddersfield. Help run a smooth operation for a local community of patients. Make a difference in a practice that is renowned for delivering high quality patient care.

Your role will include working autonomously as well as closely with the Partners to make sure the surgery operates as smoothly as possible. You will be responsible for areas such as finance, HR, recruitment, estates, CQC, etc, and you will work alongside an experienced team including an Office Manager and Secretaries.

Primary Care management experience is essential, however, they are open to a Deputy Manager looking to take that step up and are happy to help support you as much as possible. This is a very varied role and perfect for anyone who wants to work amongst a brilliant partnership and enjoys leading a team!

Salary - £40,000 - £48,000 per annum FTE + NHS pension + 5 weeks annual leave + Bank Holidays

Location - Huddersfield

The surgery -

Dedicated practice that focusses on the local community

Very friendly and approachable GP Partnership

Good CQC and QOF history

Close knit team

Friendly, long-standing team that enjoy their work

Forward-thinking initiatives taking place at the practice

Your role -

Practice Manager, Full-time

Heavily involved working alongside the Partners

Work autonomously and as part of a team

Focus on HR, finance, CQC, recruitment, estates, etc.

Keep taking the surgery from strength to strength

The benefits -

NHS pension

5 weeks annual leave

Very friendly and approachable partners

Focused on the well-being of staff

Wonderful working environment

Next Steps:

For further details on this exceptional role, please click the Apply Now button. If you can specify the best time to talk, please do; we will get in touch when it suits you best. You will then be contacted by one of our specialist consultants, who will provide you with further details about the role.

If you would like to talk ahead of sending us your CV, please give us a call on 0113 350 1308. Please note, any contact is in the strictest confidence and we will not send your details to any practice without your expressed consent to do so.

Is this role almost right for you, but not quite ticking all the boxes? If so, we have hundreds of other roles available and can also work proactively to find you your perfect post.



For the past two years running, we have been voted as Recruitment Company of the Year at the General Practice Awards, and we were Highly Commended in the Best Public Sector Agency at the Recruiter Awards, so in dealing with us you'll be in safe hands!



For every placement we make, Menlo Park plants two trees! We plant one on your behalf and the other on the surgery's behalf. By planting two trees we offset 0.6 tonnes of CO2, the equivalent of driving 1,466 miles in a standard car. We want to contribute towards helping save the planet!

Rohan Fletcher