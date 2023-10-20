Part Time SSD Assistant by Spire Healthcare Ltd

Sterile Services Assistant | Theatre | Part Time - 30hrs | Permanent | Elland

Spire Elland are looking for a new member of staff to assist the multi-disciplinary theatre team to provide exemplary care in the Sterile Services department by cleaning, sterilising and packing theatre instruments. Ensuring theatre instruments are correct and ready for use, this role is a physically demanding role which involved heavy lifting.

This role is part time for 30hrs per week.

Spire Elland Hospital has been providing high levels of medical treatment and personal care since 1985. Our hospital has a full multi-disciplinary medical team on-site who practice some of the most advanced treatments on the latest generation imaging and diagnostic technology. This means we can offer everything from screening and rehabilitation through to leading-edge surgical procedures and excellence in specialist fields like orthopaedics, general surgery, gynaecology, and cosmetic procedures.

Duties and responsibilities

To provide the multidisciplinary perioperative team with an exemplary sterile supplies service within the operating theatre suite by assisting in the reprocessing and distribution of medical and surgical reusable devices for use in patient care.

This role involves manual handling, exposure to blood and bodily fluids, and working with chemicals and machinery. There is no involvement with patients. This is a physical role involving some heavy lifting of equipment.

Who we're looking for

- Sterile Service or Theatre experience

- Decontamination experience desirable

- Literacy, Numeracy and basic computer skills required

- Strong communication skills

Benefits

We offer employees a competitive salary as well as a comprehensive benefits package which includes but is not limited to:

- 35 days annual leave inclusive of bank holidays

- Employer and employee contributory pension with flexible retirement options

- Spire for you' reward platform - discount and cashback for over 1000 retailers

- Free Bupa wellness screening

- Private medical insurance

- Life assurance

- Free onsite parking

Our Values

We are extremely proud of our heritage in private healthcare and of our values as an organisation:

- Driving clinical excellence

- Doing the right thing

- Caring is our passion

- Keeping it simple

- Delivering on our promises

- Succeeding and celebrating together

- Our people are our difference; it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

For us, it's more than just treating patients; it's about looking after people

We commit to our employees well-being through work life balance, on-going development, support and reward.

Spire Healthcare is a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom and the largest in terms of revenue. From 39 hospitals and 8 clinics across England, Wales and Scotland, Spire Healthcare provides diagnostics, inpatient, day case and outpatient care.

Spire Healthcare are proud to be an equal opportunities employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture for all. Our people are our difference, it's their dedication, warmth and pursuit of excellence that sets Spire Healthcare apart.

For further information about this role or for an informal conversation about the range of career options available with Spire please contact Lauren Armitage on

Closing date: In order to streamline our recruitment process, we reserve the right to expire vacancies prior to the advertised closing date once we have received a sufficient number of applications



