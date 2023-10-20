Administration Manager by Future Care Group

Administration Manager



Southborough Nursing Home, KT6 6QL



Full Time Monday - Friday, 40 Hours Per Week



Pay rate per hour £14



Rewards and Benefits:



Career Development and personal growth

Ongoing personal and professional development programme

Opportunity to work with the most advanced electronic care planning system

Online learning resources

Fully funded apprenticeships

Career progression and promotion opportunities

Health & wellbeing





Mental health support via our Employee Assistance Programme - a free and totally confidential health & wellbeing resource, offering a personalised programme that suits YOU

Money

£250 Welcome bonus - paid upon successful completion of probation

Employee Benefits Scheme - saving you money from thousands of exclusive deals and discounts for your favorite brands across different categories, including groceries, holidays, fashion, electronics and more

Car Scheme - enjoy the experience of driving a brand new car

And some more perks

Long Service Awards - celebrating our loyal employees



Company Recognition Awards for outstanding performance



Free hot meals at work



Free uniform



Free car parking



DBS cost refunded upon completion of probation

You



You're an experienced administrator who is used to dealing with people and resolving problems. Ideally, you'll have worked in a care home setting. You are used to using finance or HR systems and are an experienced Microsoft Office and Excel user. You've got a good basic education with GCSEs (or the equivalent) including English and Maths. Your work experience will have included financial administration, you will enjoy being a multi-tasker who can work well under pressure and uses initiative. You like the idea of being part of a professional team, working together and contributing to the success of your care home.



Your role



You will be dealing with all aspects of financial and other administration for the home, including payroll, resident admission/discharge processes, recruitment, and some HR. You'll need to enjoy working with people, you will most likely be the first point of contact for staff, visitors, and internal support colleagues; we'll expect you to be friendly, professional, and efficient. As well as providing great administrative support to the home manager you will also work together to ensure the home runs smoothly. You'll receive excellent support from your colleagues and quality training to progress in your career.



Key objectives in the role



Human resources:



Help make sure that our team get paid accurately and on time.

Create and maintain staff and resident files. You'll do checks and references.

Help make sure that the staff training matrix is maintained. You'll record and monitor annual leave, sickness, trackers etc.

Residents:



Process pre-admission, admission, and discharge documents etc.

Follow up and monitor any enquiries for potential new residents.

Finance:



Prepare contracts and invoices for new residents, plus process fees.

Process cash and cheques promptly.

Prepare a weekly list of outstanding monies.

Make sure that our orders from suppliers are received and correct.

Support the centralised sales, purchase ledger, finance, and payroll input systems.

Manage each resident's personal float and our petty cash.

Process invoices and enter them into a ledger.

Prepare banking for resident's fees, lunch money, cheque exchanges etc.

Carry out monthly cheque, banking, and cash book analysis.

Carry out any other financial tasks needed to support our Home. General

You'll be the first point of contact for residents and visitors, so you'll offer friendly, welcoming, and professional support.

Ensure our computer systems are maintained via Microsoft Office.

Support meetings, making sure they run smoothly, and those minutes are kept.

Deal with any queries efficiently.

Develop and maintain good filing systems.

Deal with mail, scanning, stationery, photocopying and any other office tasks.

Assist with producing reports and statistics.

Answer and follow up on enquiries about our Home.

Make sure that regular returns are completed on time.

Book medical appointments.

Liaise with relatives.

Keep accurate records.



CRITERIA REQUIREMENTS



The post holder must hold the relevant qualifications and/or experience. It is important to have an empathy with the elderly and have effective communication skills with all people involved in the Group. A confident telephone manner and an ability to promote the Home is an essential requirement.



Qualifications Required:



Sound Educational Background



Good Written and Verbal English skills



At least one year's experience in a similar role



Skills and Knowledge Needed:



Good communication & interpersonal skills



An understanding and empathy with elderly



Excellent organisational & numeracy skills



Proficiency in IT/Excel spreadsheets



Team Player



